The withdrawal is due to uncertainty in the current IPO market, despite “strong investor support” from a number of global and Australian investors, PropertyGuru’s board announced on Wednesday.

PropertyGuru scraps Australian IPO plan on 'market uncertainty'

September core inflation at new 3-year low; MAS may go down 'zero-slope' next, say analysts

Headline or all-items inflation was at 0.5 per cent in September, unchanged from the month before while core inflation – an MAS gauge that excludes accommodation and private road transport costs – eased to 0.7 per cent, from 0.8 per cent in August.

IMF cuts Singapore growth forecast to 0.5% in 2019

THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday cut its growth projection for Singapore to 0.5 per cent in 2019, down from an earlier estimate of 2 per cent in July, due to strong export headwinds and the downturn in electronics.

COEs end mixed

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at $32,309, down from $34,001 previously while COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at $41,805, a touch higher than the previous $41,361.

Tencent, NUS to launch cloud-focused incubator programme for Singapore startups

THE Chinese conglomerate’s cloud computing arm, Tencent Cloud, will provide cloud solutions, technical support, expertise as well as online and offline training to NUS-affiliated companies incorporated in Singapore.

Singapore shares drop 0.5% during Wednesday’s session on Brexit worries, tech sell-off

THE Straits Times Index (STI) was not able to build on its positive start to the week, instead closing at 3,144.28, a drop of 16.39 points or 0.5 per cent.