Biomedical manufacturing was the star performer in September with an expansion of 21.9 per cent.

Singapore's September factory output grows 0.1%; defies expectations of a fall

URA private home price index up 1.3% q-o-q in Q3, higher than flash estimate rise of 0.9%

URA said that prices of landed properties increased by 1.0 per cent quarter on quarter in Q3 2019, after dipping 0.1 per cent in the previous quarter.

10 private estates to undergo S$29m upgrading projects over 4 to 5 years

MORE than 7,000 households will benefit from the improved facilities when upgrading works are completed in about four to five years.

Singapore office prices fall 3.9% q-o-q in Q3; vacancy rate eases to 10.6%: URA

AS at the end of Q3 2019, there was a total supply of about 738,000 square metres (sq m) gross floor area (GFA) of office space in the pipeline, higher than the 732,000 sq m GFA of office space in the previous quarter.

MAS, CAD end 4-year probe on Pacific Andes, China Fishery with 'no further action'

BOTH mainboard-listed firms said in filings on Friday that there will not be any further action taken with respect to them, as well as Pacific Andes International Holdings Limited (PAIHL), the holding company of Hong Kong-listed Pacific Andes International Holdings.

Singapore shares extend gains on Friday, up 2.3% on the week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed out the week at 3,185.53, up 16.66 points or 0.5 per cent. On the week, the STI is up 71.37 points or 2.3 per cent from last Friday’s close of 3,114.16.