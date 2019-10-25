You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Oct 25, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Biomedical manufacturing was the star performer in September with an expansion of 21.9 per cent. 
SPH

Singapore's September factory output grows 0.1%; defies expectations of a fall

BIOMEDICAl manufacturing was the star performer in September with an expansion of 21.9 per cent. 

 

URA private home price index up 1.3% q-o-q in Q3, higher than flash estimate rise of 0.9%

URA said that prices of landed properties increased by 1.0 per cent quarter on quarter in Q3 2019, after dipping 0.1 per cent in the previous quarter.

10 private estates to undergo S$29m upgrading projects over 4 to 5 years

MORE than 7,000 households will benefit from the improved facilities when upgrading works are completed in about four to five years.

Singapore office prices fall 3.9% q-o-q in Q3; vacancy rate eases to 10.6%: URA

AS at the end of Q3 2019, there was a total supply of about 738,000 square metres (sq m) gross floor area (GFA) of office space in the pipeline, higher than the 732,000 sq m GFA of office space in the previous quarter.

MAS, CAD end 4-year probe on Pacific Andes, China Fishery with 'no further action'

BOTH mainboard-listed firms said in filings on Friday that there will not be any further action taken with respect to them, as well as Pacific Andes International Holdings Limited (PAIHL), the holding company of Hong Kong-listed Pacific Andes International Holdings.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares extend gains on Friday, up 2.3% on the week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed out the week at 3,185.53, up 16.66 points or 0.5 per cent. On the week, the STI is up 71.37 points or 2.3 per cent from last Friday’s close of 3,114.16.

Government & Economy

Norway wealth fund grows to record 10 trillion crowns

North Korea asks South to discuss removal of 'capitalist' Mt Kumgang facilities

US senators call for security probe of Chinese-owned video app TikTok

Singapore's September factory output grows 0.1%; defies expectations of a fall

UK police say 39 found dead in truck were Chinese

Samsung scion faces new bribery trial

Oct 25, 2019 06:27 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares extend gains on Friday, up 2.3% on the week

BUOYED by developments that China sought to have tariffs scrapped in exchange for buying more US agricultural...

Oct 25, 2019 05:42 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.11...

Oct 25, 2019 05:41 PM
Government & Economy

Norway wealth fund grows to record 10 trillion crowns

[OSLO] The value of Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, grew to a record 10 trillion Norwegian...

Oct 25, 2019 05:41 PM
Life & Culture

Hunting for 'black gold' in Albania's lawless truffle trade

[PESHTAN, Albania] Threats, poisoned dogs and massacred trees: Albania's forests are gripped by a war over truffles...

Oct 25, 2019 04:38 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong stocks finish with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday to end a broadly positive week on a negative note, with investors...

