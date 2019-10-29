You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Oct 29, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Solar energy is one of the "four switches" to achieve a sustainable, reliable and affordable energy supply, alongside natural gas, regional power grids and low-carbon alternatives.
Singapore aims for 2 GWp of solar energy by 2030

SOLAR energy is one of the "four switches" to achieve a sustainable, reliable and affordable energy supply, alongside natural gas, regional power grids and low-carbon alternatives.

 

EDBI, Temasek unit Pavilion Capital invest in US biotech startup's US$275m Series A round

THE biotechnology firm, currently in stealth mode, will use the funds to expand its development activities and advance its oncology programmes.

KrisEnergy to sell 30% stake in Andaman II production sharing contract

THE Andaman II production sharing contract(PSC) is an exploration block over the North Sumatra Basin covering an area of 7,400 square kilometres, the upstream oil and gas firm said in a regulatory update.

Temasek’s ABC World Asia closes inaugural fund at S$385m

THE Asia-focused fund will explore investments in China, South-east Asia and South Asia and will look for companies which commit to generate positive, measurable social or environmental impact, alongside a compelling risk-adjusted return.

JTC launches Tuas West Avenue site for tender

TUAS West Avenue (Plot B), which has a 20-year tenure, occupies a site area of 0.95 hectare and also has a gross plot ratio of 1.4, and has been zoned "B2" for heavier industrial use.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares add 0.4% on sustained Brexit, trade deal hopes

SINGAPORE'S Straits Times Index (STI) opened 1 per cent higher but investors took to booking profits after last week's strong performance, with the benchmark ending at 3,197.04, an 11.51-point or 0.4 per cent gain.

 

Government & Economy

North Korea rejects offer for talks over tourism site

Hong Kong's Suncity to operate Philippine casino-resort

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong says barred from election

UK PM to push again for election after EU backs Brexit delay

Global leaders, tycoons to attend Saudi 'Davos in desert'

China's state media warns on blockchain frenzy that President Xi started

Oct 29, 2019 06:22 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares add 0.4% on sustained Brexit, trade deal hopes

SINGAPORE’S Straits Times Index (STI) opened 1 per cent higher but investors took to booking profits after last week...

Oct 29, 2019 05:50 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 7.79...

Oct 29, 2019 05:37 PM
Magazines

Brexit election? Johnson makes fresh bid to break the deadlock

[LONDON] Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a fresh bid for an election to break the Brexit deadlock on Tuesday...

Oct 29, 2019 05:25 PM
Consumer

Beiersdorf adhesives sales hit by auto industry slowdown

[BERLIN] German consumer goods firm Beiersdorf reported a fall in sales of adhesives to the auto industry in the...

Oct 29, 2019 04:55 PM
Government & Economy

North Korea rejects offer for talks over tourism site

[SEOUL] North Korea has rejected a South Korean offer to hold talks about the future of joint tourism facilities...

