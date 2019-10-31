A net weighted balance of 5 per cent of manufacturers expect business to be worse in the six months to March 2020, compared with the third quarter of 2019, according to a poll by the Economic Development Board (EDB) released on Thursday.

Singapore businesses mixed on near-term prospects amid uneven growth: polls

OVERALL, a net weighted balance of 5 per cent of manufacturers expect business to be worse in the six months to March 2020, compared with the third quarter of 2019, according to a poll by the Economic Development Board (EDB) released on Thursday.

Singtel-backed fintech Sygnum gets capital markets services licence

WITH the licence, the Singapore and Switzerland-based firm will be able to conduct asset management activities in Singapore.

Startup Helpling raises 20m euros in funding; eyes expansion in Europe, Asia-Pacific

EXISTING investors such as venture capital firms Lakestar and Mangrove Capital also contributed to this "strategic investment", where Helpling would be able to tap the media assets of ProSiebenSat.1

Singapore bank lending down 0.06% in September: MAS preliminary data

LOANS through the domestic banking unit – which captures lending in all currencies, but reflects mainly Singapore-dollar lending – stood at S$684.5 billion in September, down from S$684.9 billion a month ago.

Malaysia to proceed with JB-S'pore RTS rail project, says Mahathir

WITH proposed changes to amend the project and reduce costs by 36 per cent, the total cost of the 4km rail project is estimated to be RM3.16 billion ($1.03 billion), instead of the original of RM4.93 billion.

Singapore shares add 0.7% on Thursday

OPENING 0.3 per cent higher, the STI built on the week’s positives, adding to those early gains, to close the month out at 3,229.88, an advance of 21.96 points or 0.7 per cent.