Net formation - the number of new entities formed, less the number which ceased - was about 9,900 for the first nine months of the year, 28 per cent less than the average of 13,800 for the same period over the years 2014 to 2018.

Singapore's net business formation lower than usual in 2019 so far

Incentives linked to Dyson's axed electric car project will not be granted: Chee Hong Tat

SENIOR Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat said that as those investments have not been made, the associated incentives will not be granted but other projects by Dyson, which continue, may still be able to enjoy relevant incentives.

Alpha Energy's Mustang oilfield hits first oil, say sources

THE Business Times understands that the first oil involves the Mustang’s North Tarn #1A well that was drilled and flow-tested two years ago

Keppel’s M1 joins IMDA scheme for new businesses, amid SME market push

Under the scheme, aimed at newly set-up small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), participating banks and telcos offer business solutions in five categories: accounting, human resources and payroll, digital marketing, digital transactions and cyber security.

Singapore e-wallet operator YouTrip expands to Thailand in Kasikornbank tie-up

THROUGH the tie-up, YouTrip is now available to the bank’s 11.6 million online customers who can register via the bank's K PLUS app.

Singapore shares gain 0.4% as US, China inch towards trade deal

SINGAPORE’S Straits Times Index gained 0.38 per cent or 12.23 points to 3,248.63.