You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Nov 05, 2019 - 6:30 PM

doc77uclxqbnph1e5kkrfve_doc75gzzxtbev81m71h9hs6.jpg
Net formation - the number of new entities formed, less the number which ceased - was about 9,900 for the first nine months of the year, 28 per cent less than the average of 13,800 for the same period over the years 2014 to 2018.
SPH

Stories you might have missed

Singapore's net business formation lower than usual in 2019 so far

NET formation - the number of new entities formed, less the number which ceased - was about 9,900 for the first nine months of the year, 28 per cent less than the average of 13,800 for the same period over the years 2014 to 2018.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

SEE ALSO

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Incentives linked to Dyson's axed electric car project will not be granted: Chee Hong Tat

SENIOR Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat said that as those investments have not been made, the associated incentives will not be granted but other projects by Dyson, which continue, may still be able to enjoy relevant incentives.

Alpha Energy's Mustang oilfield hits first oil, say sources

THE Business Times understands that the first oil involves the Mustang’s North Tarn #1A well that was drilled and flow-tested two years ago

Keppel’s M1 joins IMDA scheme for new businesses, amid SME market push

Under the scheme, aimed at newly set-up small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), participating banks and telcos offer business solutions in five categories: accounting, human resources and payroll, digital marketing, digital transactions and cyber security.

 

Singapore e-wallet operator YouTrip expands to Thailand in Kasikornbank tie-up

THROUGH the tie-up, YouTrip is now available to the bank’s 11.6 million online customers who can register via the bank's K PLUS app.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares gain 0.4% as US, China inch towards trade deal

SINGAPORE’S Straits Times Index gained 0.38 per cent or 12.23 points to 3,248.63.

 

Government & Economy

MAS, Bank Indonesia extend US$10b bilateral financial arrangement for another year

India's Oct services activity contracts for second straight month

Mixing fiscal, monetary steps will boost growth: Bank of Japan's Kuroda

Japan wants to go cashless, but elderly aren't so keen

Hong Kong official chides civil servants joining protests

Singapore's net business formation lower than usual in 2019 so far

BREAKING

Nov 5, 2019 06:20 PM
Companies & Markets

StarHub Q3 earnings up 1.7%, cuts full-year service revenue forecast

MAINBOARD-LISTED telco StarHub saw its third-quarter bottom line hold steady, as minority interests absorbed a slip...

Nov 5, 2019 06:05 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares gain 0.4% as US, China inch towards trade deal

SINGAPORE’S Straits Times Index gained 0.38 per cent or 12.23 points to 3,248.63.

 

Nov 5, 2019 05:40 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 3.18...

Nov 5, 2019 05:32 PM
Transport

Germany boosts electric-car incentives to stimulate demand

[BERLIN] Chancellor Angela Merkel's government and Germany's carmakers agreed to increase cash incentives for...

Nov 5, 2019 05:18 PM
Transport

El Al retires its last Boeing 747 in style

[NEW YORK] It's not often that an airline draws attention to a late flight, as was the case on Sunday when an El Al...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly