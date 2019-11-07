Stories you might have missed

More smaller firms still have IDs who served more than 9 years: survey

43 per cent of respondent companies in the Singapore Board of Directors Survey 2019 still have IDs who have served more than nine years.

South-east Asian banks to lose out on US$5b in payments revenue by 2025: study

THIS comes as payments become more "instant, invisible and free", professional services firm Accenture said in a report titled Banking Pulse Survey: Two Ways To Win.

More HDB resale flats sold in October after higher grants, income ceilings kick in

IN all, 2,213 HDB resale flats changed hands, an 18 per cent increase from September, real estate portal SRX Property said on Thursday. Compared with a year ago, the resale volume was also 10.6 per cent higher.

New sales dip 4% for Singapore life insurance sector in January-September

THIS weaker showing is in line with Singapore’s economic performance, the Life Insurance Association, Singapore (LIA) said on Thursday.

GIC buys 50% stake in grade A Beijing office building from China state-owned enterprise

THE site's area is 26,352 square metres (sq m) and the property has a gross floor area of 38,612 sq m.

The STI today

Singapore stocks extend gains on Thursday, rising 0.7%

THE Straits Times Index extended gains, rising 23.03 points or 0.71 per cent to 3,285.72.