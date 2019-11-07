You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Nov 07, 2019

More smaller firms still have IDs who served more than 9 years: survey

 43 per cent of respondent companies in the Singapore Board of Directors Survey 2019 still have IDs who have served more than nine years.

 

South-east Asian banks to lose out on US$5b in payments revenue by 2025: study

THIS comes as payments become more "instant, invisible and free", professional services firm Accenture said in a report titled Banking Pulse Survey: Two Ways To Win. 

More HDB resale flats sold in October after higher grants, income ceilings kick in

IN all, 2,213 HDB resale flats changed hands, an 18 per cent increase from September, real estate portal SRX Property said on Thursday. Compared with a year ago, the resale volume was also 10.6 per cent higher.

New sales dip 4% for Singapore life insurance sector in January-September

THIS weaker showing is in line with Singapore’s economic performance, the Life Insurance Association, Singapore (LIA) said on Thursday.

GIC buys 50% stake in grade A Beijing office building from China state-owned enterprise

THE site's area is 26,352 square metres (sq m) and the property has a gross floor area of 38,612 sq m.

The STI today

Singapore stocks extend gains on Thursday, rising 0.7%

THE Straits Times Index extended gains, rising 23.03 points or 0.71 per cent to 3,285.72.

 

Government & Economy

Keep the door open for India on RCEP trade deal: Iswaran

New sales dip 4% for Singapore life insurance sector in January-September

Indonesia defends economic data against doubters

Slowing Indian economy spells tough times ahead for the rupee: poll

Cuba attracts US$1.7b in foreign investment despite US sanctions

Bank of England to keep rates steady in pre-election meeting

Nov 7, 2019 06:07 PM
Garage

SEEDS Capital to pump more than S$60m into maritime tech startups with co-investors

ENTERPRISE Singapore's investment arm SEEDS Capital has launched a call for co-investor partners to catalyse close...

Nov 7, 2019 06:03 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks extend gains on Thursday, rising 0.7%

THE Straits Times Index extended gains, rising 23.03 points or 0.71 per cent to 3,285.72.
 

Nov 7, 2019 05:57 PM
Banking & Finance

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 6.08...

Nov 7, 2019 05:19 PM
Banking & Finance

More smaller firms still have IDs who served more than 9 years: survey

IT has been more than a year since the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) made the nine-year threshold for...

Nov 7, 2019 04:46 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end with fresh gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended sharply higher Thursday thanks to a late rally on fresh optimism over the China-...

