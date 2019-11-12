You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Nov 12, 2019 - 6:30 PM

High-profile payments fintech Revolut has bowed out of the race for a digital banking licence in Singapore over high capital requirements, its top executive told The Business Times.
Revolut bows out of Singapore digibank race: CEO

"BASED on our initial analysis, it does not make sense to have a banking licence here because of the capital requirements," said Revolut chief executive Nikolay Storonsky at the sidelines of the Singapore FinTech Festival and Singapore Week of Innovation and TeCHnology (SFF x SWITCH) conference.

 

Singapore fintechs dominate funding within Asean: report

SINGAPORE remains the preferred base for fintech firms in the region, a new report by United Overseas Bank (UOB), PwC and the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA) has found. 

Singapore retail sales down 2.2% in September for 8th straight monthly fall

TOTAL sales value for the month was S$3.5 billion, with online sales making up 6.9 per cent. Excluding motor vehicles, the year on year decline a milder 0.3 per cent.

Amaravati capital city startup area project terminated: Sembcorp

AS the project is still in early stages and the land in the area has yet to be developed, costs incurred amount to “a few million dollars”. 

Singapore condo resale prices extend climb in October: SRX

CONDOMINIUM resale prices rose 0.8 per cent in October from the previous month, faster than the 0.4 per cent increase in September following three straight months of small dips. Sales volume for the month rose 3.6 per cent with 807 units resold compared with 779 units in September.

Singapore shares gain 0.8% ahead of Trump's Tuesday speech on US trade policy

SINGAPORE’S Straits Times Index (STI) managed to recover most of its 0.7 per cent loss on Monday closing 27.15 points or 0.8 per cent to 3,267.80. 

 

Central bank of France to set up first Asian office in Singapore

Arctic blast to send Eastern US into deep freeze

Ho Ching urges others to join Temasek to report on electricity, transport usage to fight global warming

Protesters hit Hong Kong commute as western powers urge restraint

Moody's cuts global sovereign rating outlook to 'negative' for 2020

Nov 12, 2019 06:23 PM
Thomson Medical posts S$0.75m Q3 net loss, reverses year-ago profit

MAINBOARD-LISTED Thomson Medical Group posted a net loss of about S$751,000 for the third quarter ended Sept 30,...

Nov 12, 2019 06:12 PM
Singapore shares gain 0.8% ahead of Trump's US trade policy speech

SINGAPORE’S Straits Times Index (STI) managed to recover most of its 0.7 per cent loss on Monday closing 27.15...

Nov 12, 2019 05:56 PM
Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.58...

Nov 12, 2019 05:47 PM
Oxley posts Q1 net profit of S$12.2m, reverses year-ago loss

OXLEY Holdings on Tuesday posted a net profit of S$12.2 million for the first quarter ended Sept 30, compared to a...

Nov 12, 2019 05:24 PM
Nissan reports 70 per cent Q2 profit slump, slashes full-year outlook

[YOKOHAMA] Nissan Motor Co Ltd reported a 70 per cent profit tumble on Tuesday and cut its full-year outlook to an...

