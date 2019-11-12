You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Revolut bows out of Singapore digibank race: CEO
"BASED on our initial analysis, it does not make sense to have a banking licence here because of the capital requirements," said Revolut chief executive Nikolay Storonsky at the sidelines of the Singapore FinTech Festival and Singapore Week of Innovation and TeCHnology (SFF x SWITCH) conference.
Singapore fintechs dominate funding within Asean: report
SINGAPORE remains the preferred base for fintech firms in the region, a new report by United Overseas Bank (UOB), PwC and the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA) has found.
Singapore retail sales down 2.2% in September for 8th straight monthly fall
TOTAL sales value for the month was S$3.5 billion, with online sales making up 6.9 per cent. Excluding motor vehicles, the year on year decline a milder 0.3 per cent.
Amaravati capital city startup area project terminated: Sembcorp
AS the project is still in early stages and the land in the area has yet to be developed, costs incurred amount to “a few million dollars”.
Singapore condo resale prices extend climb in October: SRX
CONDOMINIUM resale prices rose 0.8 per cent in October from the previous month, faster than the 0.4 per cent increase in September following three straight months of small dips. Sales volume for the month rose 3.6 per cent with 807 units resold compared with 779 units in September.
Corporate earnings
- First Resources Q3 profit falls 28.5% on weaker palm oil prices
- Bumitama Q3 profit slips 29.7% on lower palm oil prices
- SunMoon narrows Q2 net loss to S$304,000
- KrisEnergy Q3 loss widens to US$16.7m on lower oil prices, sale volumes
- CNMC Goldmine Q3 profit surges to US$2m on gold prices
The STI today
Singapore shares gain 0.8% ahead of Trump’s Tuesday speech on US trade policy
SINGAPORE’S Straits Times Index (STI) managed to recover most of its 0.7 per cent loss on Monday closing 27.15 points or 0.8 per cent to 3,267.80.