Fri, Nov 15, 2019 - 6:30 PM

DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 928 private homes in October, down 27 per cent from the 1,270 units moved in September.
Singapore's October private home sales fall 27% on month to 928 units; fewer units launched

BUT the number of units sold in October this year was about 85 per cent higher from the corresponding month a year ago, when 502 unit were sold.

 

Singapore electric motorcycle venture picks up speed

THE fully-electric and intelligent Scorpio EST-X1 is being developed by Singapore-based EuroSports Technologies with seed capital from its parent company, EuroSports Global, which holds the Lamborghini and Alfa Romeo franchises.

Singapore touted as capital markets model for developing nations

SINGAPORE is turning out to be a model of capital-market development for some countries in the Middle East and Africa, according to Michael Piwowar, former commissioner at the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Sabana Reit, ESR Reit sponsor says 'strict internal controls' in place for conflicts of interest

FOLLOWING an activist fund’s call for the merger of Sabana Reit and ESR Reit, sponsor ESR Cayman on Friday said it is aware of the possible conflicts of interest that may arise between the two Reits, and has put in place "strict internal controls" to regulate conflicts of interest within its different business lines.

Sheng Siong to buy Aljunied property for S$29.5m

THE property, for running a supermarket, comprises units in the first and second storeys of a seven-storey Housing and Development Board (HDB) commercial property with a four-storey public car park.

Singapore shares edge up on Friday, down 0.7% on the week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) opened flat but notched up slight gains to end at 3,238.86, up 7.01 points or 0.2 per cent.

Hong Kong Q3 GDP shrinks 3.2%, confirms depth of recession

German industrial job losses top 80,000 with Daimler cuts

Thousands in Hong Kong defy Xi with pro-democracy rallies

Singapore gets new High Court judge and judicial commissioner

Hong Kong's cash pool tightens as Alibaba primes for US$13b listing

New York City, London and Vancouver losing lustre with luxury homebuyers

Nov 15, 2019 06:22 PM
Singapore shares edge up on Friday, down 0.7% on the week

SINGAPORE equities managed turn in a positive performance to close the week out as hopes for a mini trade deal were...

Nov 15, 2019 05:29 PM
Goldbell Group launches private debt investment platform to drive growth in local companies

LOCAL vehicle leasing giant Goldbell Group announced the launch of its private debt investment platform Goldbell...

Nov 15, 2019 05:27 PM
Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.2...

Nov 15, 2019 05:06 PM
Hong Kong Q3 GDP shrinks 3.2%, confirms depth of recession

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong confirmed on Friday its economy plunged into its first recession in a decade in the third...

Nov 15, 2019 04:56 PM
Europe: Stocks advance at open

[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the open on Friday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.3 per cent...

