DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 928 private homes in October, down 27 per cent from the 1,270 units moved in September.

Singapore's October private home sales fall 27% on month to 928 units; fewer units launched

BUT the number of units sold in October this year was about 85 per cent higher from the corresponding month a year ago, when 502 unit were sold.

Singapore electric motorcycle venture picks up speed

THE fully-electric and intelligent Scorpio EST-X1 is being developed by Singapore-based EuroSports Technologies with seed capital from its parent company, EuroSports Global, which holds the Lamborghini and Alfa Romeo franchises.

Singapore touted as capital markets model for developing nations

SINGAPORE is turning out to be a model of capital-market development for some countries in the Middle East and Africa, according to Michael Piwowar, former commissioner at the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Sabana Reit, ESR Reit sponsor says 'strict internal controls' in place for conflicts of interest

FOLLOWING an activist fund’s call for the merger of Sabana Reit and ESR Reit, sponsor ESR Cayman on Friday said it is aware of the possible conflicts of interest that may arise between the two Reits, and has put in place "strict internal controls" to regulate conflicts of interest within its different business lines.

Sheng Siong to buy Aljunied property for S$29.5m

THE property, for running a supermarket, comprises units in the first and second storeys of a seven-storey Housing and Development Board (HDB) commercial property with a four-storey public car park.

Singapore shares edge up on Friday, down 0.7% on the week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) opened flat but notched up slight gains to end at 3,238.86, up 7.01 points or 0.2 per cent.