Jack Ma's Ant Financial Services said it may apply for a virtual banking licence in Singapore, a move that would add a heavyweight contender to the race.

BILLIONAIRE Jack Ma's Ant Financial Services said it may apply for a virtual banking licence in Singapore, a move that would add a heavyweight contender to the race.

Top 3 oil and gas related stocks returned 105% so far this quarter: SGX

OVERALL, SGX's energy/oil & gas sector generated a total return of 7.6 per cent in the month of October, the second straight month of positive returns after September's +0.3 per cent, and a reversal from the -8.9 per cent return in August.

Aspial to realise A$400m from Australia 108 in next 12 months

IN response to the Singapore Exchange (SGX) queries the firm said on Nov 12 it expects to realise cash proceeds of about A$400 million from the settlement and handover of units for Australia 108 in the next 12 months.

Ascendas India Trust launches private placement to raise at least S$100m

ASCENDAS India Trust (a-iTrust) is launching a private placement of at least 66.3 million units at an issue price of between S$1.465 and S$1.508 to raise gross proceeds of at least S$100 million.

Singapore enters top 10 list for global talent competitiveness

SINGAPORE rose three notches to edge out Germany for 10th spot while Switzerland topped this year's IMD World Talent Ranking, followed by Denmark, Sweden, Austria and Luxembourg.

Singapore shares fall 0.6% after negative US-China trade deal headlines

THE Straits Times Index (STI) reversed Monday’s gains, skidding 19.79 points or 0.6 per cent to close at 3,238.87.