Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Nov 19, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Jack Ma's Ant Financial Services said it may apply for a virtual banking licence in Singapore, a move that would add a heavyweight contender to the race.
Jack Ma's Ant Financial may join race for Singapore digital bank licences

BILLIONAIRE Jack Ma's Ant Financial Services said it may apply for a virtual banking licence in Singapore, a move that would add a heavyweight contender to the race.

 

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

 

Top 3 oil and gas related stocks returned 105% so far this quarter: SGX

OVERALL, SGX's energy/oil & gas sector generated a total return of 7.6 per cent in the month of October, the second straight month of positive returns after September's +0.3 per cent, and a reversal from the -8.9 per cent return in August.

Aspial to realise A$400m from Australia 108 in next 12 months

IN response to the Singapore Exchange (SGX) queries the firm said on Nov 12 it expects to realise cash proceeds of about A$400 million from the settlement and handover of units for Australia 108 in the next 12 months.

Ascendas India Trust launches private placement to raise at least S$100m

ASCENDAS India Trust (a-iTrust) is launching a private placement of at least 66.3 million units at an issue price of between S$1.465 and S$1.508 to raise gross proceeds of at least S$100 million.

Singapore enters top 10 list for global talent competitiveness

SINGAPORE rose three notches to edge out Germany for 10th spot while Switzerland topped this year's IMD World Talent Ranking, followed by Denmark, Sweden, Austria and Luxembourg.

The STI today

Singapore shares fall 0.6% after negative US-China trade deal headlines

THE Straits Times Index (STI) reversed Monday’s gains, skidding 19.79 points or 0.6 per cent to close at 3,238.87. 

 

 

Government & Economy

Student protesters hold out as Hong Kong leader urges peaceful resolution

HSBC says British pound may soar. Or crash

Anxious families wait outside besieged Hong Kong campus

Federal Reserve chief reasserts independence in talks with Trump

New Zealand tightens foreign investment rules

One dead, 11 missing in South Korean fishing boat blaze

Nov 19, 2019 06:16 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall 0.6% after negative US-China trade deal headlines

THE Straits Times Index (STI) reversed Monday’s gains, skidding 19.79 points or 0.6 per cent to close at 3,238.87...

Nov 19, 2019 05:51 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close flat on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed flat on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up just 0.95...

Nov 19, 2019 05:40 PM
Transport

Air Astana says plans to buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX

[DUBAI] Boeing's troubled 737 MAX aircraft won another boost Tuesday as Kazakh flag carrier Air Astana said it...

Nov 19, 2019 05:35 PM
Government & Economy

Student protesters hold out as Hong Kong leader urges peaceful resolution

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's embattled leader

Nov 19, 2019 05:24 PM
Real Estate

Aroundtown agrees to buy TLG Immobilien in 3.1b euro deal

[BERLIN] Aroundtown SA agreed to buy TLG Immobilien AG for 3.1 billion euros (S$4.6 billion) in stock to create...

