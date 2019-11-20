MAS is seeking to allow derivatives of payment tokens such as Bitcoin and Ether to be traded on approved exchanges in Singapore, it said in a consultation paper on Wednesday.

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is seeking to allow derivatives of payment tokens such as Bitcoin and Ether to be traded on approved exchanges in Singapore, it said in a consultation paper on Wednesday.

SIAS says Utico made last-minute changes to Hyflux rescue package

SECURITIES Investors Association of Singapore (SIAS) founder and CEO David Gerald said SIAS is "seriously concerned that there is no finality yet on Utico’s offer" for Hyflux.

Longer-term Singapore government bonds facing headwinds: DBS

THE selloff in the longer-term bonds is likely fuelled by two factors: rising developed-market (DM) bond yields and the duration-heavy SGS 2020 issuance calendar.

Louis Dreyfus Co, Temasek Lifesciences Accelerator tie up on agri-food innovation

THROUGH the partnership, Louis Dreyfus will gain access to new or potentially disruptive technology under the accelerator’s portfolio of startups, according to a joint statement on Wednesday.

COEs end mixed, price difference between big and small car premiums narrows

CERTIFICATE of entitlement (COE) premiums ended mixed at the latest tender on Wednesday (Nov 20) as year-end promotions countered prevailing market weakness on the back of economic uncertainty.

Singapore shares drop 0.3% after HK bill draws ire of Beijing

THE Straits Times Index fell 19.09 points or 0.3 per cent to close at 3,229.78.