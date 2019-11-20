You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Nov 20, 2019 - 6:30 PM

MAS is seeking to allow derivatives of payment tokens such as Bitcoin and Ether to be traded on approved exchanges in Singapore, it said in a consultation paper on Wednesday.
MAS mulls regulating trade of payment token derivatives

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is seeking to allow derivatives of payment tokens such as Bitcoin and Ether to be traded on approved exchanges in Singapore, it said in a consultation paper on Wednesday.

 

SIAS says Utico made last-minute changes to Hyflux rescue package

SECURITIES Investors Association of Singapore (SIAS) founder and CEO David Gerald said SIAS is "seriously concerned that there is no finality yet on Utico’s offer" for Hyflux.

Longer-term Singapore government bonds facing headwinds: DBS

THE selloff in the longer-term bonds is likely fuelled by two factors: rising developed-market (DM) bond yields and the duration-heavy SGS 2020 issuance calendar.

Louis Dreyfus Co, Temasek Lifesciences Accelerator tie up on agri-food innovation

THROUGH the partnership, Louis Dreyfus will gain access to new or potentially disruptive technology under the accelerator’s portfolio of startups, according to a joint statement on Wednesday.

COEs end mixed, price difference between big and small car premiums narrows

CERTIFICATE of entitlement (COE) premiums ended mixed at the latest tender on Wednesday (Nov 20) as year-end promotions countered prevailing market weakness on the back of economic uncertainty.

Singapore shares drop 0.3% after HK bill draws ire of Beijing

THE Straits Times Index fell 19.09 points or 0.3 per cent to close at 3,229.78.

 

 

Nov 20, 2019 06:29 PM
CapitaLand to sell The Star Vista to Rock Productions for S$296m

CAPITALAND on Wednesday said that it will sell the The Star Vista for S$296 million to Rock Productions, owner of...

Nov 20, 2019 06:21 PM
Singapore shares drop 0.3% after HK bill draws ire of Beijing

THE Straits Times Index fell 19.09 points or 0.3 per cent to close at 3,229.78.

 

Nov 20, 2019 05:51 PM
Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 4.17...

Nov 20, 2019 05:30 PM
COEs end mixed, price difference between big and small car premiums narrows

CERTIFICATE of entitlement (COE) premiums ended mixed at the latest tender on Wednesday (Nov 20) as year-end...

Nov 20, 2019 05:06 PM
MAS mulls regulating trade of payment token derivatives

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is seeking to allow derivatives of payment tokens such as Bitcoin and...

