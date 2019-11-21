This was better than initial expectations of a zero to 1 per cent growth, which had been downgraded from the 1.5 to 3.5 per cent growth forecast the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) made a year ago.

Singapore narrows 2019 GDP growth forecast to 0.5-1% on biomedical, aerospace showing

Singapore trade and NODX growth forecasts trimmed after further declines in Q3

NON-OIL domestic export (NODX) growth and total trade continued to fall in the third quarter, prompting the government to further trim its total trade and NODX growth forecasts for 2019 to -4.5 to -4.0 per cent and -10.0 and -9.5 per cent respectively.

Carousell to merge with 701Search, valuing it at over US$850m

FOLLOWING the part-cash, part-equity deal, Telenor will be Carousell’s new single-largest minority shareholder, with a 32 per cent stake in the combined company.

CDL Hospitality Trusts to sell Novotel hotel for S$375.9m, buy W Singapore hotel for S$324m

LOCATED at River Valley Road, it has a gross floor area (GFA) of 34,909 square metres (sq m) and a lease which expires on May 1, 2077.

SPH Reit launches private placement to raise at least S$161.5m

THE private placement will see the listing of 156.6 million new units at an issue price of between S$1.031 and S$1.075 per unit, the manager said on Thursday.

Sell-off continues for Singapore shares, STI down 1.2% on Thursday

THE Straits Times Index fell 37.57 points or 1.2 per cent to close at 3,192.21.