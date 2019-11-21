You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Nov 21, 2019 - 6:31 PM

doc782k8ddy02a1bqkq91y5_doc6ux79w0bg9l1k2r56hbb.jpg
This was better than initial expectations of a zero to 1 per cent growth, which had been downgraded from the 1.5 to 3.5 per cent growth forecast the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) made a year ago.
Bloomberg

Stories you might have missed

Singapore narrows 2019 GDP growth forecast to 0.5-1% on biomedical, aerospace showing

THIS was better than initial expectations of a zero to 1 per cent growth, which had been downgraded from the 1.5 to 3.5 per cent growth forecast the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) made a year ago.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

SEE ALSO

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore trade and NODX growth forecasts trimmed after further declines in Q3

NON-OIL domestic export (NODX) growth and total trade continued to fall in the third quarter, prompting the government to further trim its total trade and NODX growth forecasts for 2019 to -4.5 to -4.0 per cent and -10.0 and -9.5 per cent respectively.

Carousell to merge with 701Search, valuing it at over US$850m

FOLLOWING the part-cash, part-equity deal, Telenor will be Carousell’s new single-largest minority shareholder, with a 32 per cent stake in the combined company.

CDL Hospitality Trusts to sell Novotel hotel for S$375.9m, buy W Singapore hotel for S$324m

LOCATED at River Valley Road, it has a gross floor area (GFA) of 34,909 square metres (sq m) and a lease which expires on May 1, 2077.

SPH Reit launches private placement to raise at least S$161.5m

THE private placement will see the listing of 156.6 million new units at an issue price of between S$1.031 and S$1.075 per unit, the manager said on Thursday.

The STI today

Sell-off continues for Singapore shares, STI down 1.2% on Thursday

THE Straits Times Index fell 37.57 points or 1.2 per cent to close at 3,192.21.

 

Government & Economy

Royal Caribbean in S$430m fly-cruise tie-up with tourism board, Changi Airport Group

China will strive to reach phase one trade deal with US

China needs to ensure policies boost economy: Premier Li

Thai Oct exports drop 4.54% y-o-y, worse than forecast

In Austin, Donald Trump praises Apple chief Tim Cook's 'great job'

Singapore trade and NODX growth forecasts trimmed after further declines in Q3

BREAKING

Nov 21, 2019 06:23 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares slide 1.2% amid jitters over trade deal uncertainty

THE Straits Times Index fell 37.57 points or 1.2 per cent to close at 3,192.21.

Nov 21, 2019 06:05 PM
Government & Economy

Royal Caribbean in S$430m fly-cruise tie-up with tourism board, Changi Airport Group

MORE Quantum-class ships, the second-largest class in cruise operator Royal Caribbean's fleet, will be based in...

Nov 21, 2019 05:38 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 8.95...

Nov 21, 2019 04:41 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets extend losses at open

[LONDON] European stock markets dropped at the open on Thursday following slides in Asia and on Wall Street...

Nov 21, 2019 04:38 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares in retreat after US bill's passage

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished sharply lower Thursday after the passage of a US bill supporting the city's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly