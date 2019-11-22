The 237-unit freehold residential project in eastern Singapore will be completed by the end of 2021.

Fragrance Group to preview Urban Treasures on Nov 23; prices start from S$845,000

The public preview of Urban Treasures, the newest residential project by Fragrance Group, will take place on Saturday at 10am. The freehold condominium along Jalan Eunos in District 14 comprises two 12-storey buildings with 237 apartments.

Fintechs lag banks in providing financial services to Singapore businesses: report

Fintechs lag banks when it comes to providing financial services to Singapore's businesses, with limited product offerings and most businesses preferring banks to them, according to a report.

ISOTeam to upgrade Istana, Botanic Gardens as part of S$35m in new contracts

Catalist-listed ISOTeam has beefed up its order book with fresh contracts amounting to S$35.4 million, the facilities maintenance specialist announced on Thursday evening.

SPH Reit's private placement raises S$164.5m

SPH Reit has raised S$164.5 million from a private placement of 156.6 million new units to partially fund its proposed acquisition of a 50 per cent stake in a shopping centre in South Australia.

Tritech to raise S$4.2m from proposed placement at S$0.0388 per share

Tritech Group is proposing a share placement of up to 110.8 million new shares at S$0.0388 apiece to raise around S$4.2 million in gross proceeds for use as working capital.

Nordic Group buys environmental engineering firm Envipure for S$14.8m

Mainboard-listed systems integration solutions provider Nordic Group has purchased environmental engineering firm Envipure for S$14.8 million in cash.

Singapore shares recover on Friday, but lose 0.4% on the week

Following two sessions of losses, the Straits Times Index (STI) opened higher before notching up strong gains in the later session to end at 3,225.65, up 33.44 points or 1.1 per cent. On the week, the blue-chip index dipped 13.21 points or 0.4 per cent from last Friday's close of 3,238.86.