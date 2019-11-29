The Hyflux lenders that were reportedly opposed to the rescue deal signed by Hyflux and white knight Utico came up empty on their threat to block the restructuring on Friday.

Stories you might have missed

Hyflux debt moratorium extended to end-Jan, advisors to discuss fees over coffee

THE Hyflux lenders that were reportedly opposed to the rescue deal signed by Hyflux and white knight Utico came up empty on their threat to block the restructuring on Friday.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Deposits of residents outside Singapore at highest since Feb 2016: MAS data

THE monthly data showed that some S$49.76 billion from residents outside Singapore were held in through the domestic banking unit as at October this year.

Singapore bank lending up 0.7% in Oct: MAS preliminary data

LOANS through the domestic banking unit – which captures lending in all currencies, but reflects mainly Singapore-dollar lending – stood at S$689 billion in October, compared with S$684 billion a month ago.

ThaiBev calls for trading halt after IPO media report, SGX query

ThaiBev was queried by SGX on "unusual volume movements" in its shares on Friday morning after its stock, which traded cum-dividend, had risen S$0.04 or 4.6 per cent to S$0.905 by the midday break.

Cromwell E-Reit buys office building in Italy for 17.7m euros

THE price also takes into account the amount required for capital expenditure works on the property and outstanding incentives to be funded by the vendor.

The STI today

Singapore shares continue slide on Friday, down 1% on the week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) extended losses from the previous session but fared better than most of its regional peers to finish at 3,193.92, easing 6.69 points or 0.2 per cent.