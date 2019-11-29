You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Nov 29, 2019 - 6:30 PM

doc786mzax6qnn1cfa2bfg8_doc75fxvz5h64g1k1ebh8ks.jpg
The Hyflux lenders that were reportedly opposed to the rescue deal signed by Hyflux and white knight Utico came up empty on their threat to block the restructuring on Friday.
SPH

Stories you might have missed

Hyflux debt moratorium extended to end-Jan, advisors to discuss fees over coffee

THE Hyflux lenders that were reportedly opposed to the rescue deal signed by Hyflux and white knight Utico came up empty on their threat to block the restructuring on Friday.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

SEE ALSO

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Deposits of residents outside Singapore at highest since Feb 2016: MAS data

THE monthly data showed that some S$49.76 billion from residents outside Singapore were held in through the domestic banking unit as at October this year. 

Singapore bank lending up 0.7% in Oct: MAS preliminary data

LOANS through the domestic banking unit – which captures lending in all currencies, but reflects mainly Singapore-dollar lending – stood at S$689 billion in October, compared with S$684 billion a month ago. 

ThaiBev calls for trading halt after IPO media report, SGX query

ThaiBev was queried by SGX on "unusual volume movements" in its shares on Friday morning after its stock, which traded cum-dividend, had risen S$0.04 or 4.6 per cent to S$0.905 by the midday break.

Cromwell E-Reit buys office building in Italy for 17.7m euros

THE price also takes into account the amount required for capital expenditure works on the property and outstanding incentives to be funded by the vendor.

The STI today

Singapore shares continue slide on Friday, down 1% on the week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) extended losses from the previous session but fared better than most of its regional peers to finish at 3,193.92, easing 6.69 points or 0.2 per cent.

 

 

Government & Economy

MAS, BoJ renew bilateral local currency swap arrangement

Self-inking pens, new polling booths among changes for Singapore's next general election

China's PBOC has room to ease policy but won't squander options: official

China holds out carrot ahead of Taiwan election, but few convinced

Bank of Korea holds fire but dim economic view cements bets for more rate cuts

Kuroda warns Bank of Japan isn't keeping rates low to fund fiscal spending

BREAKING

Nov 29, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

MAS, BoJ renew bilateral local currency swap arrangement

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore announced on Friday the renewal of the bilateral local currency swap arrangement...

Nov 29, 2019 06:13 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares continue slide on Friday, down 1% on the week

With the US market closed for Thanksgiving and no updates from the US-China trade front, investor worries were left...

Nov 29, 2019 05:42 PM
Government & Economy

Self-inking pens, new polling booths among changes for Singapore's next general election

[SINGAPORE] The Elections Department (ELD) will introduce a number of changes in the upcoming polls, including self-...

Nov 29, 2019 05:31 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares end lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices finished lower on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 22.03...

Nov 29, 2019 05:27 PM
Banking & Finance

G20 watchdog says tougher bank rules have not crimped lending

[LONDON] Tougher bank capital requirements since the financial crisis have not crimped lending to small companies, a...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly