Hyflux debt moratorium extended to end-Jan, advisors to discuss fees over coffee
THE Hyflux lenders that were reportedly opposed to the rescue deal signed by Hyflux and white knight Utico came up empty on their threat to block the restructuring on Friday.
Deposits of residents outside Singapore at highest since Feb 2016: MAS data
THE monthly data showed that some S$49.76 billion from residents outside Singapore were held in through the domestic banking unit as at October this year.
Singapore bank lending up 0.7% in Oct: MAS preliminary data
LOANS through the domestic banking unit – which captures lending in all currencies, but reflects mainly Singapore-dollar lending – stood at S$689 billion in October, compared with S$684 billion a month ago.
ThaiBev calls for trading halt after IPO media report, SGX query
ThaiBev was queried by SGX on "unusual volume movements" in its shares on Friday morning after its stock, which traded cum-dividend, had risen S$0.04 or 4.6 per cent to S$0.905 by the midday break.
Cromwell E-Reit buys office building in Italy for 17.7m euros
THE price also takes into account the amount required for capital expenditure works on the property and outstanding incentives to be funded by the vendor.
The STI today
Singapore shares continue slide on Friday, down 1% on the week
THE Straits Times Index (STI) extended losses from the previous session but fared better than most of its regional peers to finish at 3,193.92, easing 6.69 points or 0.2 per cent.