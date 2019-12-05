With the Mastercard partnership, GrabPay Card users will be able to access about 53 million merchants worldwide.

Stories you might have missed

Grab launches GrabPay card to tap Asean's US$300b digital economy

Enterprise Singapore launches second run of Scale-up SG

LAUNCHED in July, Scale-up SG aims to help local companies with high-growth potential to scale rapidly and eventually contribute significantly to Singapore's economy, as well as create good jobs for Singaporeans.

HDB resale prices up 0.6% in November in biggest month-on-month rise this year: SRX

COMPARED with November last year, resale prices are up by 0.4 per cent, though they are still off by 13.8 per cent from their peak in April 2013.

Manulife US Reit joining FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Developed Index

THE Reit's inclusion in the index signifies higher trading liquidity and visibility to institutional investors and property funds, as well as a potential positive rerating.

Catalina buying Temasek-backed Asia Capital Reinsurance to build regional portfolio

THE deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020, subject to approvals.

The STI today

Singapore shares add 0.5% as risk appetite rises on trade deal hopes



THE Straits Times Index (STI) saw broad gains, regaining Wednesday’s losses to end the trading session at 3,174.19, an advance of 14.40 points or 0.5 per cent.