Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Dec 05, 2019 - 6:30 PM

With the Mastercard partnership, GrabPay Card users will be able to access about 53 million merchants worldwide.

Grab launches GrabPay card to tap Asean's US$300b digital economy

WITH the Mastercard partnership, GrabPay Card users will be able to access about 53 million merchants worldwide.

 

Enterprise Singapore launches second run of Scale-up SG

LAUNCHED in July, Scale-up SG aims to help local companies with high-growth potential to scale rapidly and eventually contribute significantly to Singapore's economy, as well as create good jobs for Singaporeans.

HDB resale prices up 0.6% in November in biggest month-on-month rise this year: SRX

COMPARED with November last year, resale prices are up by 0.4 per cent, though they are still off by 13.8 per cent from their peak in April 2013.

Manulife US Reit joining FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Developed Index

THE Reit's inclusion in the index signifies higher trading liquidity and visibility to institutional investors and property funds, as well as a potential positive rerating. 

Catalina buying Temasek-backed Asia Capital Reinsurance to build regional portfolio

THE deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020, subject to approvals.

Singapore shares add 0.5% as risk appetite rises on trade deal hopes
 

THE Straits Times Index (STI) saw broad gains, regaining Wednesday’s losses to end the trading session at 3,174.19, an advance of 14.40 points or 0.5 per cent.

 

Enterprise Singapore launches second run of Scale-up SG

China says tariffs should be reduced for phase one trade deal with US

India central bank keeps rates on hold in surprise move

Japan unveils 13 trillion yen fiscal boost to fight external risks, post-Olympics slump

Australia to trim government as PM demands policy delivery

US private hiring slows sharply in November

Dec 5, 2019 06:22 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares add 0.5% as risk appetite rises on trade deal hopes

THE Straits Times Index (STI) saw broad gains, regaining Wednesday’s losses to end the trading session at 3,174.19,...

Dec 5, 2019 05:48 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 2.65...

Dec 5, 2019 05:31 PM
SME

Enterprise Singapore launches second run of Scale-up SG

ENTERPRISE Singapore (ESG) on Thursday launched the second run of Scale-up SG, bringing 18 new local enterprises on...

Dec 5, 2019 04:31 PM
Banking & Finance

Japan's 2nd-largest bank says it takes more than changing dress code to shake things up

[TOKYO] Japan's second-largest bank wants to change the mindset of its staff. It made a start by upending its dress...

Dec 5, 2019 04:27 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end with healthy gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose Thursday as trade hopes returned following a report saying US and Chinese...

