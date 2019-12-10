You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Dec 10, 2019 - 6:30 PM

doc78cbfyvhd3n13j6g4iy_doc6uecg56ppxxhpxvw2qj.jpg
The highest transacted price for a resale unit for November was Hilltops, which went for S$25.08 million.
SPH

Stories you might have missed

Singapore condo resale prices ease in November: SRX

RESALE prices for non-landed private residential properties in Singapore dipped slightly in November after two straight months of increase.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

SEE ALSO

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Deadline to register for shares in new Noble extended till March 19

INVESTORS still holding on to shares of Noble Group, or "Old Noble", are getting a three-month extension till March 19, 2020 to register with the appointed trustee to receive their shares in the new unlisted entity Noble Group Holdings (Noble Holdings).

Nam Cheong secures RM54.8m 2-year chartering contracts for 3 offshore vessels

THE clients are foreign oil majors, and the vessels will be used to service the oilfields in Malaysian waters, said Nam Cheong in a bourse filing on Tuesday.

Tiong Seng reorganises management structure, forms engineering solutions unit

TIONG Seng Holdings on Tuesday said it will be reorganising its management structure by forming an executive committee and a third business segment, following a strategic review.

MindChamps shares tumble 24.8% on Monday afternoon; prompting SGX query

MINDCHAMPS said that it is unaware of any possible explanation not previously announced by the company that might explain the "unusual price movements", and that it is in compliance with the Singapore Exchange listing rules. 

The STI today

Singapore shares continue slide, lose 0.5% amid cautious mood
 

THE Straits Times Index (STI) spent most of Tuesday flat before heading decidedly lower in the last hour of trading to end at 3,162.89, a retreat of 16.93 points or 0.5 per cent.

 

Government & Economy

Mahathir pledges to step down for Anwar, but not before November

Hong Kong Cabinet reshuffle not an 'immediate task': chief exec

Lagarde's green ambition risks losing out to ECB inflation goal

US imposes sanctions Cambodian PM's associates over alleged corruption

Democrats expected to unveil two articles of impeachment: reports

Chinese inflation hits eight-year high as pork prices double

BREAKING

Dec 10, 2019 06:10 PM
Government & Economy

Mahathir pledges to step down for Anwar, but not before November

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad, the world's oldest prime minister, promised on Tuesday to hand over...

Dec 10, 2019 06:09 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares continue slide, lose 0.5% amid cautious mood

THE Straits Times Index (STI) spent most of Tuesday flat before heading decidedly lower in the last hour of trading...

Dec 10, 2019 06:06 PM
Consumer

Ted Baker bosses resign from crisis-hit fashion brand

[LONDON] British fashion brand Ted Baker on Tuesday said both its top bosses had quit, as it warned on profits and...

Dec 10, 2019 05:49 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.92...

Dec 10, 2019 04:35 PM
Life & Culture

In new memoirs, food writers serve up stories about their beat

[NEW YORK] If critics' faces are ever put on postage stamps, Adam Platt's will be a collectible. The longtime food...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly