The highest transacted price for a resale unit for November was Hilltops, which went for S$25.08 million.

Singapore condo resale prices ease in November: SRX

RESALE prices for non-landed private residential properties in Singapore dipped slightly in November after two straight months of increase.

Deadline to register for shares in new Noble extended till March 19

INVESTORS still holding on to shares of Noble Group, or "Old Noble", are getting a three-month extension till March 19, 2020 to register with the appointed trustee to receive their shares in the new unlisted entity Noble Group Holdings (Noble Holdings).

Nam Cheong secures RM54.8m 2-year chartering contracts for 3 offshore vessels

THE clients are foreign oil majors, and the vessels will be used to service the oilfields in Malaysian waters, said Nam Cheong in a bourse filing on Tuesday.

Tiong Seng reorganises management structure, forms engineering solutions unit

TIONG Seng Holdings on Tuesday said it will be reorganising its management structure by forming an executive committee and a third business segment, following a strategic review.

MindChamps shares tumble 24.8% on Monday afternoon; prompting SGX query

MINDCHAMPS said that it is unaware of any possible explanation not previously announced by the company that might explain the "unusual price movements", and that it is in compliance with the Singapore Exchange listing rules.

Singapore shares continue slide, lose 0.5% amid cautious mood



THE Straits Times Index (STI) spent most of Tuesday flat before heading decidedly lower in the last hour of trading to end at 3,162.89, a retreat of 16.93 points or 0.5 per cent.