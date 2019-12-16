Artist's impression of Sengkang Grand Residences by CapitaLand Limited and City Developments Limited.

Developers sell 1,147 private homes excluding ECs in Nov, up 23% m-o-m: URA

Developers in Singapore moved 1,147 private homes in November this year, 23.2 per cent more than the 931 units they sold in the previous month. However, the latest figure is 4.5 per cent lower than the 1,201 units sold in November 2018.

Colliers extends deadline for The Arcade's S$780m collective sale, revises land rate

Colliers International has extended the tender submission date for the en bloc sale of The Arcade in Raffles Place by two months till March 5, 2020, at 3pm.

CapitaLand Commercial Trust issues 10b yen maiden green bond

CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) on Monday issued 10 billion yen (S$123.7 million) in eight-year unsecured bonds, bearing a fixed coupon of 0.729 per cent per annum.

Camsing Healthcare's suspended chairman withdraws requisition for EGM

The requisitioning shareholders of Camsing Healthcare have withdrawn their request for an extraordinary meeting (EGM) to remove and appoint certain directors, the mainboard-listed company said on Friday evening.

Mercurius gets deadline extension to stay listed, takes out S$1.75m in loans

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) has granted Catalist-listed Mercurius Capital Investment another deadline extension, till Jan 31, to retain its listing status.

OrangeTee Holdings rebrands as OT Group, names Wilson Ang as exec director

Singapore real estate agency and advisory group OrangeTee Holdings has changed its name to OT Group (OTG), it announced in a press statement on Monday.

Singapore shares fall 0.3% as investors await trade deal details

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) hovered around last week's closing for most of the session before a late dip to close Monday trading at 3,206.09, a decline of 7.96 points or 0.25 per cent.