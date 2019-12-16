You are here

Mon, Dec 16, 2019 - 6:30 PM

sengkangCapLandCDL.jpg
Artist's impression of Sengkang Grand Residences by CapitaLand Limited and City Developments Limited.
PHOTO: CAPITALAND / CDL

Developers sell 1,147 private homes excluding ECs in Nov, up 23% m-o-m: URA

Developers in Singapore moved 1,147 private homes in November this year, 23.2 per cent more than the 931 units they sold in the previous month. However, the latest figure is 4.5 per cent lower than the 1,201 units sold in November 2018.

Colliers extends deadline for The Arcade's S$780m collective sale, revises land rate

Colliers International has extended the tender submission date for the en bloc sale of The Arcade in Raffles Place by two months till March 5, 2020, at 3pm.

CapitaLand Commercial Trust issues 10b yen maiden green bond

CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) on Monday issued 10 billion yen (S$123.7 million) in eight-year unsecured bonds, bearing a fixed coupon of 0.729 per cent per annum.

Camsing Healthcare's suspended chairman withdraws requisition for EGM

The requisitioning shareholders of Camsing Healthcare have withdrawn their request for an extraordinary meeting (EGM) to remove and appoint certain directors, the mainboard-listed company said on Friday evening.

Mercurius gets deadline extension to stay listed, takes out S$1.75m in loans

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) has granted Catalist-listed Mercurius Capital Investment another deadline extension, till Jan 31, to retain its listing status.

OrangeTee Holdings rebrands as OT Group, names Wilson Ang as exec director

Singapore real estate agency and advisory group OrangeTee Holdings has changed its name to OT Group (OTG), it announced in a press statement on Monday. 

Singapore shares fall 0.3% as investors await trade deal details

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) hovered around last week's closing for most of the session before a late dip to close Monday trading at 3,206.09, a decline of 7.96 points or 0.25 per cent.

China calls expulsion of diplomats from US a 'mistake'

Chinese President Xi vows support for Hong Kong leader: media

Indonesia's Nov trade deficit biggest in 7 months

Chinese premier says Hong Kong not yet out of its 'dilemma'

Japan government spokesman hopes Japan, South Korea study North Korean issue with rigour

Britain's Johnson sets off on post-election Brexit mission

Dec 16, 2019 06:20 PM
Dec 16, 2019 06:01 PM
Uni-Asia buys out Regina Bulkship partner in US$3.6m deal

MAINBOARD-LISTED Uni-Asia Group, which invests in cargo ships and real estate, consolidated its stake in Regina...

Dec 16, 2019 05:51 PM
Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.81...

Dec 16, 2019 05:39 PM
Korea: Stocks dip as investors seek clarity on Sino-US trade deal

SOUTH Korean shares closed slightly lower on Monday as investors sought more details on a "Phase One" deal between...

Dec 16, 2019 05:37 PM
China calls expulsion of diplomats from US a 'mistake'

[BEIJING] China on Monday called the expulsion of diplomats from the US a "mistake", following reports that...

