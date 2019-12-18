Singapore is unlikely to ease property cooling measures as it heads into a high-stakes election that could take place in the first half of next year.

Singapore home prices to grow 2% in 2020, 2021: Fitch Ratings

Prices of private homes in Singapore are expected to show modest growth over the next two years, riding on macro-prudential measures and stable mortgage performance, anchored by strong household finances.

OCBC tops 2 regional sustainable finance league tables for 2019

OCBC Bank has topped two 2019 sustainable finance league tables for the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, the lender said in a media statement on Wednesday.

Acesian Partners settles legal disputes, issues profit warning

Catalist-listed Acesian Partners has reached a settlement on several long-standing legal disputes relating to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Acesian Star (S) Pte Ltd (ASPL), which is under judicial management.

US firm backed by GIC-affliate raises US$345m for Permian expansion

WaterBridge Holdings LLC, a US company that handles water for the fracking industry, is scooping up more infrastructure in the Permian Basin, this time from private equity-backed drillers.

Aztech Group mulls S$400m IPO of tech unit on SGX

Aztech Group Ltd, a Singapore-based conglomerate, is considering a listing of its technology unit on the country's stock exchange that could raise as much as S$400 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

Singapore shares rise 0.3% on Wednesday amid mixed regional markets

With the exception of an early session dip, Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) stayed in positive territory, closing Wednesday trading at 3,209.54, adding 8.74 points or 0.3 per cent.