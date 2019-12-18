You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Wed, Dec 18, 2019 - 6:30 PM

rk_SGproperty_181219.jpg
Singapore is unlikely to ease property cooling measures as it heads into a high-stakes election that could take place in the first half of next year.
ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG

Singapore home prices to grow 2% in 2020, 2021: Fitch Ratings

Prices of private homes in Singapore are expected to show modest growth over the next two years, riding on macro-prudential measures and stable mortgage performance, anchored by strong household finances.

OCBC tops 2 regional sustainable finance league tables for 2019

OCBC Bank has topped two 2019 sustainable finance league tables for the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, the lender said in a media statement on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Acesian Partners settles legal disputes, issues profit warning

Catalist-listed Acesian Partners has reached a settlement on several long-standing legal disputes relating to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Acesian Star (S) Pte Ltd (ASPL), which is under judicial management.

US firm backed by GIC-affliate raises US$345m for Permian expansion

WaterBridge Holdings LLC, a US company that handles water for the fracking industry, is scooping up more infrastructure in the Permian Basin, this time from private equity-backed drillers.

Aztech Group mulls S$400m IPO of tech unit on SGX

Aztech Group Ltd, a Singapore-based conglomerate, is considering a listing of its technology unit on the country's stock exchange that could raise as much as S$400 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

The STI Today

Singapore shares rise 0.3% on Wednesday amid mixed regional markets

With the exception of an early session dip, Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) stayed in positive territory, closing Wednesday trading at 3,209.54, adding 8.74 points or 0.3 per cent.

 

Government & Economy

Xi Jinping visits gambling hub Macau as nearby Hong Kong seethes

Japan set to compile record budget in FY2020/21: draft

Thailand wants more first-time visitors as they spend more

Hong Kong international students' fear and rebellion

PBOC adviser warns of local debt chain reaction, urges action

Asian business sentiment bounces back, but caution abounds: poll

BREAKING

Dec 18, 2019 06:22 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares rise 0.3% on Wednesday amid mixed regional markets

SINGAPORE equities outperformed most other regional markets, some of which are showing signs of fatigue after a...

Dec 18, 2019 05:54 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 22.16...

Dec 18, 2019 04:48 PM
Life & Culture

Washington is the most exciting food city in America

[NEW YORK] In an era of extreme polarisation, it's no surprise that one of the biggest firestorms in food this year...

Dec 18, 2019 04:41 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets mixed at open

[LONDON] European stock markets were mixed at the start of trading on Wednesday, mirroring a lacklustre showing in...

Dec 18, 2019 04:27 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended with small gains on Wednesday following a record lead from Wall Street but the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly