Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Dec 20, 2019 - 6:30 PM

The assets are located in the cities of Bretten (pictured), Pforzheim, and Königsbach-Stein, all within Germany’s third-largest state Baden-Württemberg.
PHOTO: CROMWELL E-REIT

Cromwell E-Reit buying 3 German freehold industrial assets for 38m euros

Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (Cromwell E-Reit) is acquiring a portfolio of three freehold light industrial/logistics assets in Germany for a purchase price of 38 million euros (S$57 million), the manager said in a regulatory update on Friday. 

BlackRock, Temasek in talks on joint venture in China

BlackRock and Temasek Holdings reached an agreement to start an asset management business in China along with one of the country's biggest banks.

Rex unit proposes US$4.5m preference share issue to fund Oman well drilling

An indirect unit of Rex International, Masirah Oil Ltd (MOL), is proposing to issue US$4.5 million of preference shares priced at US$477.70 apiece to Trace Atlantic Oil to fund its drilling activities and operations in Oman.

Raffles United to be delisted on Dec 24

Bearings and seals supplier Raffles United on Friday said it will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) from 9am on Dec 24 following previous uncertainty as to whether it could be delisted.

High Court grants Swissco 1-month interim extension for judicial management

The Singapore High Court has granted Swissco Holdings an interim extension of a month till Jan 31, 2020 for its judicial management period, the company announced on Friday. 

Another lender demands Sunvic unit repays loan

Sunvic Chemical Holdings’ wholly-owned subsidiary, Jiangsu Jurong Chemical, has received another letter of demand.

Singapore shares end higher on Friday, up 0.6% on the week

The Straits Times Index (STI) spent the session floating around Thursday's close before a late bump to finish the week at 3,212.39, up 4.97 points or 0.15 per cent. On the week, the blue-chip index gained 17.68 points or 0.6 per cent from last Friday's close of 3,194.71.

 

Dec 20, 2019 06:23 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares end higher on Friday, up 0.6% on the week

WITH the dust settling on the confirmation that a US-China "Phase One" trade deal is a go, Asian equities put in a...

Dec 20, 2019 06:02 PM
Companies & Markets

AsiaPhos ex-staff take severance pay claim to labour arbitration

A GROUP of former staff from phosphate miner AsiaPhos have withdrawn all their court claims for severance pay, but...

Dec 20, 2019 05:50 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 14.17...

Dec 20, 2019 05:41 PM
Companies & Markets

Accordia Golf Trust's parent weighs purchase of all its golf courses

LAST month's non-binding proposal to buy over all of Accordia Golf Trust's golf courses was from parent company...

Dec 20, 2019 04:35 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished a positive week with more gains on Friday, tracking another record close in...

