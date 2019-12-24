You are here
Olam books US$27m gain from Gabon divestment
THE divestment is part of the reorganisation of joint-venture company Gabon Special Economic Zone (GSEZ), which mixes the interests of Olam with the Gabonese Republic and the African Finance Corporation.
Transcorp scraps placement, suspends trading amid 'liquidity crisis'
AN earlier plan to raise S$550,000 through a share placement has also been scrapped, since Transcorp was unable to obtain a loan from the placees and a substantial shareholder to fund the required extraordinary general meeting (EGM) and professional service fees to make the placement happen.
Hock Lian Seng deputy CEO to resign
MAINBOARD-LISTED Hock Lian Seng's deputy chief executive officer, David Chew Tuan Dong, will resign to pursue other opportunities with effect from Dec 31, the civil engineering group said on Tuesday.
Hot stock: Dyna-Mac jumps 8.3% on heavy volume
IT was up S$0.008 or 6.1 per cent to S$0.14 with about 14.5 million shares traded as at 10.31am, and one of the most heavily traded stocks by volume.
The STI today
Singapore shares rise 0.2% in sleepy pre-Christmas session
THE Straits Times Index (STI) managed to produce a decent showing, adding 7.67 points or 0.24 per cent to close Tuesday at 3,221.67.