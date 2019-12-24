You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Dec 24, 2019 - 6:30 PM

ST_20160915_OLAM15_2596727.jpg
COMMODITY trader Olam International will book a one-time gain of US$27 million from divesting part of its stake in a Gabon joint venture.
Olam International

Stories you might have missed

Olam books US$27m gain from Gabon divestment

THE divestment is part of the reorganisation of joint-venture company Gabon Special Economic Zone (GSEZ), which mixes the interests of Olam with the Gabonese Republic and the African Finance Corporation.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

SEE ALSO

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Transcorp scraps placement, suspends trading amid 'liquidity crisis'

AN earlier plan to raise S$550,000 through a share placement has also been scrapped, since Transcorp was unable to obtain a loan from the placees and a substantial shareholder to fund the required extraordinary general meeting (EGM) and professional service fees to make the placement happen.

Hock Lian Seng deputy CEO to resign

MAINBOARD-LISTED Hock Lian Seng's deputy chief executive officer, David Chew Tuan Dong, will resign to pursue other opportunities with effect from Dec 31, the civil engineering group said on Tuesday.

Hot stock: Dyna-Mac jumps 8.3% on heavy volume

IT was up S$0.008 or 6.1 per cent to S$0.14 with about 14.5 million shares traded as at 10.31am, and one of the most heavily traded stocks by volume.

The STI today

Singapore shares rise 0.2% in sleepy pre-Christmas session

THE Straits Times Index (STI) managed to produce a decent showing, adding 7.67 points or 0.24 per cent to close Tuesday at 3,221.67.

 

Government & Economy

Abe asks South Korea to take steps to resolve bilateral row

South Korea's nuclear regulator approves permanent shutdown of 2nd-oldest reactor

In Gaza, a sombre Christmas after permits row

Hong Kong political novices thrust into office on Beijing backlash

PM urges Britons 'not to argue' in Christmas message

Queen Elizabeth to acknowledge Britain's 'bumpy' year in Christmas message

BREAKING

Dec 24, 2019 06:14 PM
Government & Economy

Abe asks South Korea to take steps to resolve bilateral row

[CHENGDU] Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday it is South Korea's responsibility to come up with...

Dec 24, 2019 05:53 PM
Government & Economy

South Korea's nuclear regulator approves permanent shutdown of 2nd-oldest reactor

[SEOUL] South Korea's nuclear safety regulator said on Tuesday it has decided to permanently shut down the country's...

Dec 24, 2019 04:55 PM
Companies & Markets

Jubilee Industries to sell 13.8% stake in EG Industries to CEO

CATALIST-LISTED Jubilee Industries plans to dispose of its 13.77 per cent stake in electronic manufacturing services...

Dec 24, 2019 04:35 PM
Stocks

Europe: London, Paris stocks diverge on Christmas Eve trade

[LONDON] The London and Paris stock markets diverged on Tuesday in quiet Christmas Eve trade, while Frankfurt...

Dec 24, 2019 04:13 PM
Companies & Markets

Kuok Group to compulsorily acquire remaining shares of POSH shareholders

THE Kuok Group, through offer vehicle Quetzal Capital, will exercise its right of compulsory acquisition to acquire...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly