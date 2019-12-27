You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Fri, Dec 27, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Singapore cuts industrial land supply again for first half of 2020

The government has once again trimmed industrial land supply for the first half of 2020 under its Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) programme.

ST Engineering shuts Brazil unit

Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering) on Thursday said that VT Systems Participações Ltda, a subsidiary of ST Engineering North America, Inc in Brazil, has been closed as part of its ongoing efforts to streamline the group's corporate structure.

Supplier files winding up petition against Libra unit

Distressed Libra Group said on Thursday its supplier Yick Hoe Steel Industries had filed a winding up petition dated Nov 12 in the High Court of Malaya against Libra's subsidiary, Libra Engineering & Manufacturing Sdn Bhd.

United Engineers loses free float, to delist after Yanlord offer closes

United Engineers (UE) on Friday morning said it has lost its free float and will be delisted after the close of Chinese developer Yanlord Land Group's mandatory conditional cash offer.

Thomson Medical, Dyna-Mac surge on heavy volumes

Shares in Thomson Medical Group and offshore oil and gas contractor Dyna-Mac separately surged on Friday afternoon, on the back of heavy trading volumes. 

Ocean Sky: Buying Melbourne office block will not change risk profile

Catalist-listed construction and property firm Ocean Sky International on Thursday said that its A$21.8 million (S$20.4 million) acquisition of an office building in Melbourne would not materially change the group’s risk profile.

Singapore shares edge up on Friday, gain 0.4% on the week

The Straits Times Index (STI) was mostly flat before a late bump to finish the week at 3,226.53, up 3.54 points or 0.1 per cent. On the week, the blue-chip index gained 14.14 points or 0.4 per cent from last Friday's close of 3,212.39.

Xi Jinping turns to financial experts to tame economic risks

Philippines' Typhoon Phanfone toll jumps to 28

Sexist slurs mar Taiwan presidential elections

China prods state firms to boost investment in crisis-hit Hong Kong: sources

China's November industrial profits rise 5.4% y-o-y

Hong Kong braces for more disruption after Christmas protests

Dec 27, 2019 06:29 PM
Lian Beng subsidiary secures contract worth S$178m

CONTRACTOR Lian Beng Group announced after trading hours on Friday that its 60 per cent-owned subsidiary, United Tec...

Dec 27, 2019 06:18 PM
Singapore shares edge up on Friday, gain 0.4% on the week

IT remained a sleepy period and understandably so, with the Christmas holiday taking place in the mid-week.

Dec 27, 2019 05:45 PM
Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 7.06...

Dec 27, 2019 04:27 PM
Europe: Stocks climb at open after festive break

[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the start of the trading on Friday following the festive break.

Dec 27, 2019 04:23 PM
Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Friday after a strong cue from Wall Street, where the main indices all...

