Singapore cuts industrial land supply again for first half of 2020

The government has once again trimmed industrial land supply for the first half of 2020 under its Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) programme.

ST Engineering shuts Brazil unit

Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering) on Thursday said that VT Systems Participações Ltda, a subsidiary of ST Engineering North America, Inc in Brazil, has been closed as part of its ongoing efforts to streamline the group's corporate structure.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Supplier files winding up petition against Libra unit

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Distressed Libra Group said on Thursday its supplier Yick Hoe Steel Industries had filed a winding up petition dated Nov 12 in the High Court of Malaya against Libra's subsidiary, Libra Engineering & Manufacturing Sdn Bhd.

United Engineers loses free float, to delist after Yanlord offer closes

United Engineers (UE) on Friday morning said it has lost its free float and will be delisted after the close of Chinese developer Yanlord Land Group's mandatory conditional cash offer.

Thomson Medical, Dyna-Mac surge on heavy volumes

Shares in Thomson Medical Group and offshore oil and gas contractor Dyna-Mac separately surged on Friday afternoon, on the back of heavy trading volumes.

Ocean Sky: Buying Melbourne office block will not change risk profile

Catalist-listed construction and property firm Ocean Sky International on Thursday said that its A$21.8 million (S$20.4 million) acquisition of an office building in Melbourne would not materially change the group’s risk profile.

The STI Today

Singapore shares edge up on Friday, gain 0.4% on the week

The Straits Times Index (STI) was mostly flat before a late bump to finish the week at 3,226.53, up 3.54 points or 0.1 per cent. On the week, the blue-chip index gained 14.14 points or 0.4 per cent from last Friday's close of 3,212.39.