You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Grab, Singtel aim to be mainstream digital bank without the cash burn
GRAB and Singtel on Monday said they will apply jointly for a digital full bank licence via a consortium, with Grab holding a 60 per cent stake in the entity, and the telco giant holding the remaining 40 per cent.
OCBC ends digital wholesale bank move with Keppel, Validus
THE late breakdown in talks, BT understands, comes as Keppel is undergoing a strategic review of its core operations, with Temasek Holdings due to take control of the conglomerate via a partial offer.
SIAS calls on Aqua Munda to disclose funding, intentions regarding Hyflux
SIAS president David Gerald said that creditors have raised queries on the “identity of Aqua Munda and its director and sole shareholder, and whether Aqua Munda has the necessary funds to complete their proposed reverse Dutch auction”.
StarHub partners U Mobile to conduct 5G trials in Singapore and Malaysia
THE trials will be conducted in collaboration with Huawei, and will be done independent of 4G network infrastructure unlike many other roaming trials that use 5G non-standalone technology, the telcos said.
GuocoLand, Hong Leong JV wins land tender in China with 1.68b yuan bid
A JOINT venture (JV) of GuocoLand and Hong Leong Holdings (China) (HLHC) will acquire and develop four land parcels in Chongqing, China, for residential use.
The STI today
STI posts slight losses ahead of New Year’s Eve
THE Straits Times Index (STI) stayed mostly range-bound, ending the session at 3,222.44, down 4.09 points or 0.1 per cent.