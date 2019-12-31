You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Dec 31, 2019 - 6:30 PM

doc78n2hxhhg2xtmzoymah_doc78m4ddk1o50nxsn8ht5.jpg
Singapore must resist anti-globalisation sentiments, and instead stay open and connected to the world, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his New Year Message on Tuesday, as he promised support for various groups in the upcoming Budget 2020.
MCI

Singapore bank lending up 0.5% in Nov from Oct on business loans

LOANS through the domestic banking unit – which capture lending in all currencies, but reflect mainly Singapore-dollar lending – stood at S$692.73 billion in November, compared with S$689.42 billion a month ago.

Mermaid's associate bags contract extensions worth US$199m

MERMAID Maritime's associate, Asia Offshore Drilling (AOD), has secured contract extensions for two of its jack-up drilling rigs to serve a client in the Middle East, the oil and gas play announced on Tuesday. 

CapitaLand raises stake in LFIE with China residential development project

CAPITALAND on Tuesday announced that it has acquired an additional 34.94 per cent stake consisting of 76.1 million shares in LFIE Holding from another shareholder of LFIE which is unrelated to CapitaLand for 684.1 million yuan (S$132.8 million).

AEI proposes sale of Penjuru Lane property for S$19m

THE group said the proposed sale is in line with its overall plans to transition into new businesses to enhance income streams. 

The STI today

Singapore shares little moved to close out 2019 trading

THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed little moved at the end of Tuesday's half session at 3,222.83, up just 0.39 point.

 

Government & Economy

Kim calls for 'military countermeasures'

'Persist in 2020' Hong Kong New Year protests start

South Korean President criticises indictment of former minister

Government efforts to fuel growth opportunities for renewables in Singapore: Fitch Solutions

US population makes fewest gains in decades, Census Bureau says

Dec 31, 2019 06:03 PM
Dec 31, 2019 06:00 PM
Dec 31, 2019 05:57 PM
Dec 31, 2019 05:42 PM
Dec 31, 2019 05:31 PM
