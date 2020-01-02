You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Singapore's GDP grows 0.7% in 2019 following 0.8% rise in Q4
GROSS domestic product (GDP) in the final quarter of the year came in at 0.8 per cent year on year, a slight uptick from the 0.7 per cent clocked in Q3.
Singapore private home prices up 0.3% in Q4, 2.5% for 2019: URA flash data
FOR 2019 as a whole, prices were 2.5 per cent higher, versus the 7.9 per cent rise seen in 2018, according to the URA flash data released on Thursday morning.
Razer Fintech leads consortium in digibank bid
A CONSORTIUM including Razer Fintech and Sheng Siong's founders has submitted an application for a digital full-bank licence in Singapore, focusing on the "underserved youth and millennials segment" for the bid, gaming lifestyle brand Razer Inc said in a statement on Thursday.
NEC Asia Pacific picks ex-NCS exec to manage Singapore ops
NEC Asia Pacific has appointed Teh Chong Mien as managing director for its Singapore operations.
Broker's take: DBS sees developer returns rising in 2020-2021 on recent M&As
THIS comes on the back of recent merger and acquisitions (M&As), as well as continued asset recycling activities, DBS Group Research said in an industry note on Thursday.
The STI today
Singapore shares get strong start to 2020
THE Straits Times Index (STI) advanced by as much as 1 per cent before ending the session at 3,252.00, registering a gain of 29.17 points or 0.9 per cent.