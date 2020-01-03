AMID the liberalisation of Singapore's banking sector with digital-only entrants, the incumbents "at best" face significant competition for 3 to 5 per cent of their asset base, according to a report by Jefferies on Friday.

KRISHNA Guha, equity analyst at Jefferies noted that a key long-term threat for local banks would be the loss of extra information in accessing client risk profile, in the event that existing customers divert part of their business to new entrants or expand in other geographies through new entrants.

Singapore shares drop on Friday but end 0.4% up on the week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) was trading as much as 0.5 per cent higher before retracking to close the week at 3,238.82, dipping 13.18 points or 0.4 per cent.