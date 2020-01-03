You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Jan 03, 2020 - 6:30 PM

AMID the liberalisation of Singapore's banking sector with digital-only entrants, the incumbents "at best" face significant competition for 3 to 5 per cent of their asset base, according to a report by Jefferies on Friday.
Singapore lenders risk 3-5% asset base erosion from digibank entry: Jefferies

KRISHNA Guha, equity analyst at Jefferies noted that a key long-term threat for local banks would be the loss of extra information in accessing client risk profile, in the event that existing customers divert part of their business to new entrants or expand in other geographies through new entrants.

 

Singapore M&A activity up 125.6% to US$35.3b in 2019: report

MERGERMARKET said in a report that geopolitical uncertainties reinforced Singapore's status as a "safe haven" for international investors. 

SGX primary-listed stocks buy back S$590m of shares in 2019

THE 2019 buyback tally was led by OCBC, DBS, Keppel Reit, ST Engineering and Yangzijiang Shipbuilidng (Holdings). 

Sembcorp buying Veolia's public waste collection, cleaning businesses for S$28m

THE businesses to be acquired hold contracts for public and commercial waste and recyclable collections which cover recovery and recycling, public and commercial cleaning services, as well as associated properties which include a materials recovery facility, said Sembcorp.

DBS adopts MSCI ESG ratings for its wealth management business

TO provide clients with greater transparency over environmental, social and governance (ESG) characteristics of their investment portfolios, DBS has adopted MSCI ESG ratings for its wealth management business.

The STI today

Singapore shares drop on Friday but end 0.4% up on the week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) was trading as much as 0.5 per cent higher before retracking to close the week at 3,238.82, dipping 13.18 points or 0.4 per cent.

 

Government & Economy

China to stick with inflation target of around 3% in 2020: sources

Iran supreme leader vows 'severe revenge' for Soleimani killing

Carlos Ghosn's escape: What we know

US strike kills Iran Quds Force commander Soleimani: Pentagon

Shanghai-London Connect was always just a pipe dream

Australian PM Morrison jeered by angry bushfire victims

BREAKING

Jan 3, 2020 06:25 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares drop on Friday but rise 0.4% on the week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) was trading as much as 0.5 per cent higher before retracking to close the week at 3,...

Jan 3, 2020 06:03 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 8.88...

Jan 3, 2020 04:50 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets dip after US kills Iran general

[LONDON] European stocks fell at the open on Friday, with investors rattled after a US strike killed a top Iranian...

Jan 3, 2020 04:35 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares down after US kills top Iran general

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended down Friday after a US strike that killed a top Iranian commander fuelled fears...

Jan 3, 2020 04:17 PM
Real Estate

Manhattan home sales see smallest decline in two years

[NEW YORK] Manhattan home sales slipped 1.2 per cent in the fourth quarter - and that's the best news for the market...

