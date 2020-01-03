You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Singapore lenders risk 3-5% asset base erosion from digibank entry: Jefferies
KRISHNA Guha, equity analyst at Jefferies noted that a key long-term threat for local banks would be the loss of extra information in accessing client risk profile, in the event that existing customers divert part of their business to new entrants or expand in other geographies through new entrants.
Singapore M&A activity up 125.6% to US$35.3b in 2019: report
MERGERMARKET said in a report that geopolitical uncertainties reinforced Singapore's status as a "safe haven" for international investors.
SGX primary-listed stocks buy back S$590m of shares in 2019
THE 2019 buyback tally was led by OCBC, DBS, Keppel Reit, ST Engineering and Yangzijiang Shipbuilidng (Holdings).
Sembcorp buying Veolia's public waste collection, cleaning businesses for S$28m
THE businesses to be acquired hold contracts for public and commercial waste and recyclable collections which cover recovery and recycling, public and commercial cleaning services, as well as associated properties which include a materials recovery facility, said Sembcorp.
DBS adopts MSCI ESG ratings for its wealth management business
TO provide clients with greater transparency over environmental, social and governance (ESG) characteristics of their investment portfolios, DBS has adopted MSCI ESG ratings for its wealth management business.
The STI today
Singapore shares drop on Friday but end 0.4% up on the week
THE Straits Times Index (STI) was trading as much as 0.5 per cent higher before retracking to close the week at 3,238.82, dipping 13.18 points or 0.4 per cent.