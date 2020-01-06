You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Jan 06, 2020 - 6:30 PM

doc78q7b4cslb5lnd6wcy2_doc70yrbuqbtvagqqizl2b.jpg
DBS maintained its "buy" recommendation for food court and coffee shop operator Koufu, with a target price of S$0.88.
SPH

Broker's take: DBS expects soft consumer sentiment in 2020; favours ThaiBev, Koufu

THE outlook for the Asean consumer sector this year is likely to be dampened by macroeconomic headwinds and soft consumer sentiments, although "green shoots" of recovery are starting to emerge for Singapore, according to DBS Group Research.

 

Prudential Vietnam inks exclusive bancassurance deal with SeABank

THE 20-year exclusive bancassurance partnership with the Vietnamese bank will start from April this year, Prudential said in a bourse filing on Monday.

GuocoLand Malaysia's unit to dispose of land in Malacca for RM119.3m 

THE company noted that the proposed disposal will enable the GLM (Guocoland Malaysia) group to realise its investment in the property, and to focus on its core business of property development.

SGX grants China Sports judicial managers extension to submit resumption proposal, hold AGMs

TO present a meaningful resumption proposal, the judicial managers said they require time to assess whether the conditions precedent for an implementation agreement are capable or likely to be fulfilled.

Green Court along Geylang Rd up for en bloc sale; owners expect more than S$28m

THE tender for the freehold mixed-use redevelopment site along Geylang Road will close at 3pm on Feb 19. 

The STI today

Singapore shares fall 0.6% amid rising US-Iran tensions

WITH investors turning risk averse, Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,218.86, down 19.96 points or 0.6 per cent.

 

Government & Economy

Europeans scramble to work out what they can do about Iran

Japan's Abe 'deeply worried' by Middle East tensions

Fire-hit Australia gets A$2b recovery fund as troops deployed

Japan in principle could press Lebanon to extradite ex-Nissan boss Ghosn: Japan minister

Australia commits extra A$2b for bushfire rebuilding

Vietnam in deals to buy Laos electricity from 2021

Jan 6, 2020 06:23 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall 0.6% amid rising US-Iran tensions

WITH investors turning risk averse, Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,218.86, down 19.96 points or 0...

Jan 6, 2020 06:13 PM
Consumer

Milkman concept revived by Dutch online supermarket seeking edge

[LONDON] The milk float, a home-delivery service that evolved from horse-drawn carriages to early electric vehicles...

Jan 6, 2020 06:04 PM
Companies & Markets

'Low to moderate' bushfire risk for ComfortDelGro's Australia bus depots

TRANSPORT operator ComfortDelGro Corp's bus depots in Australia face "low to moderate exposure to bushfire risk",...

Jan 6, 2020 05:54 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 13.62...

Jan 6, 2020 05:06 PM
Consumer

Aldi UK's Christmas sales growth fuelled by alcohol and premium ranges

[LONDON] Aldi UK, the British arm of the German discount supermarket, said on Monday total sales rose 7.9 per cent...

