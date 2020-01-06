DBS maintained its "buy" recommendation for food court and coffee shop operator Koufu, with a target price of S$0.88.

Broker's take: DBS expects soft consumer sentiment in 2020; favours ThaiBev, Koufu

THE outlook for the Asean consumer sector this year is likely to be dampened by macroeconomic headwinds and soft consumer sentiments, although "green shoots" of recovery are starting to emerge for Singapore, according to DBS Group Research.

Prudential Vietnam inks exclusive bancassurance deal with SeABank

THE 20-year exclusive bancassurance partnership with the Vietnamese bank will start from April this year, Prudential said in a bourse filing on Monday.

GuocoLand Malaysia's unit to dispose of land in Malacca for RM119.3m

THE company noted that the proposed disposal will enable the GLM (Guocoland Malaysia) group to realise its investment in the property, and to focus on its core business of property development.

SGX grants China Sports judicial managers extension to submit resumption proposal, hold AGMs

TO present a meaningful resumption proposal, the judicial managers said they require time to assess whether the conditions precedent for an implementation agreement are capable or likely to be fulfilled.

Green Court along Geylang Rd up for en bloc sale; owners expect more than S$28m

THE tender for the freehold mixed-use redevelopment site along Geylang Road will close at 3pm on Feb 19.

The STI today

Singapore shares fall 0.6% amid rising US-Iran tensions

WITH investors turning risk averse, Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,218.86, down 19.96 points or 0.6 per cent.