Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Jan 07, 2020 - 6:30 PM

This comprises 14 applications for the digital wholesale bank licences, and seven applications for the digital full bank licences.
21 Singapore digibank applicants, two-thirds for wholesale licence: MAS

THIS comprises 14 applications for the digital wholesale bank licences, and seven applications for the digital full bank licences.

 

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Internet group Sea first to go solo in bid for digital full bank licence

IT said it will focus on addressing the unmet needs of millennials and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore, which are said to be underserved segments of the market.

M&A, yield play to drive Singapore equities market: Credit Suisse report

CREDIT Suisse is recommending a portfolio of restructuring opportunities and high yield in the market, in part due to a trailing dividend yield of 4.2 per cent, outperforming other markets in the Asia-Pacific. 

ISEC Healthcare proposes RM37.4m acquisition of Johor Bahru eye centre

THE Catalist-listed firm's wholly-owned subsidiary has entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with six individuals to purchase the entire share capital of the company operating the centre, ISEC Healthcare said on Tuesday.

Freehold shophouses in East Coast, Geylang put on market

THEIR guide prices start from S$9.9 million for the East Coast shophouse and from S$4.98 million for the Geylang property, marketing agent PropNex Realty said on Tuesday.

The STI today

Singapore shares post strong recovery, gain 0.9% on Tuesday

THE blue-chip index closed at 3,247.86, after an advance of 29.00 points or 0.9 per cent.

 

Government & Economy

Flu scare gives Hong Kong’s Carrie Lam a diversion from protests

Payment delays worsen among Singapore firms for third straight quarter

Ghosn escape breaks up legal 'dream team'

Australia firefighters race to contain blazes as heatwave looms

Toyota to build prototype city of the future in Japan

Philippine inflation speeds up in December on higher food costs

Jan 7, 2020 06:26 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares post strong recovery, gain 0.9% on Tuesday

THE blue-chip index closed at 3,247.86, after an advance of 29.00 points or 0.9 per cent.
 

Jan 7, 2020 06:08 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 13.28...

Jan 7, 2020 05:02 PM
Consumer

Cautious consumers push sales down at British supermarket Morrisons

[LONDON] British supermarket Morrisons reported another fall in underlying sales over Christmas as a tough economic...

Jan 7, 2020 04:52 PM
Transport

Aston Martin earnings slump, clouding turnaround prospects

[LONDON] Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings fell 12 per cent after saying profit declined last year, increasing...

Jan 7, 2020 04:34 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks open higher

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets shifted higher at the open on Tuesday, as fears of a Middle East conflict...

