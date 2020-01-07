This comprises 14 applications for the digital wholesale bank licences, and seven applications for the digital full bank licences.

21 Singapore digibank applicants, two-thirds for wholesale licence: MAS

Internet group Sea first to go solo in bid for digital full bank licence

IT said it will focus on addressing the unmet needs of millennials and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore, which are said to be underserved segments of the market.

M&A, yield play to drive Singapore equities market: Credit Suisse report

CREDIT Suisse is recommending a portfolio of restructuring opportunities and high yield in the market, in part due to a trailing dividend yield of 4.2 per cent, outperforming other markets in the Asia-Pacific.

ISEC Healthcare proposes RM37.4m acquisition of Johor Bahru eye centre

THE Catalist-listed firm's wholly-owned subsidiary has entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with six individuals to purchase the entire share capital of the company operating the centre, ISEC Healthcare said on Tuesday.

Freehold shophouses in East Coast, Geylang put on market

THEIR guide prices start from S$9.9 million for the East Coast shophouse and from S$4.98 million for the Geylang property, marketing agent PropNex Realty said on Tuesday.

The STI today

Singapore shares post strong recovery, gain 0.9% on Tuesday

THE blue-chip index closed at 3,247.86, after an advance of 29.00 points or 0.9 per cent.