Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Jan 08, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Last year’s total construction demand expanded by 9.5 per cent to reach S$33.4 billion, about S$1.4 billion higher than the upper bound of BCA’s 2019 forecast of S$27 billion to S$32 billion
Singapore construction demand to remain strong in 2020 after hitting 5-year high last year

LAST year’s total construction demand expanded by 9.5 per cent to reach S$33.4 billion, about S$1.4 billion higher than the upper bound of BCA’s 2019 forecast of S$27 billion to S$32 billion, mainly due to a stronger than expected increase in industrial construction demand for petrochemical facilities.

 

Singtel's Optus does not expect material financial impact from Australian fires

THE situation has improved "significantly" from the weekend when 17 base stations were down, of which seven locations were confirmed as damaged due to fire, Optus chief executive Allen Lew said in a media statement.

11 retail shops in Sim Lim Square up for sale at S$22m

THE shops with a total strata area of about 5,000 square feet can be bought collectively or as individual units and face the central podium on the fifth floor of Sim Lim Square mall.

COEs rise on eve of motor show

PREMIUMS for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp ended at S$35,320, up from S$32,889 while cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at S$37,109, up from S$36,000.

Indonesia's Bank BRI teams up with Investree to offer loans to entrepreneurs

INDONESIA's Bank BRI will offer two trillion rupiah (S$194.1 million) of working capital loans through peer-to-peer lending platform Investree, a large portion of which will be allocated for entrepreneurs in the creative sector.

The STI today

Singapore shares stage recovery, dip 0.1% on Wednesday

THE Straits Times Index fell by as much as 1.3 per cent shortly after the trading commenced before recovering most of those losses as fears eased to end the session at 3,245.89, down 1.97 points or 0.06 per cent.

Government & Economy

Facebook's new Singapore team to serve China advertising business

Taiwan economy an electoral weak spot for Tsai despite strong record

UK's Johnson to make Brexit demands in talks with EU chief

Japan's November household spending seen falling at slower pace: poll

Japan will keep deployment to Middle East to secure shipping lane: government

'World cannot afford war': US Democrats respond to Iran missile strike

Jan 8, 2020 06:25 PM
Stocks

Jan 8, 2020 06:08 PM
Garage

Antler injects US$1.4m into 14 startups from third Singapore programme

SINGAPORE-FOUNDED global startup generator Antler has invested US$1.4 million into 14 new companies from its third...

Jan 8, 2020 05:57 PM
Banking & Finance

OCBC hires former HSBC Greater China CEO to lead new wholesale banking unit

OCBC has appointed former HSBC Greater China chief Helen Wong as deputy president and head of global wholesale...

Jan 8, 2020 05:42 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 21....

Jan 8, 2020 05:00 PM
Real Estate

Goat farm Hay Dairies wins tender for Lim Chu Kang land parcel

THE Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has awarded the tender for one of three land parcels at Lim Chu Kang to goat farm...

