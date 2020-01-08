Last year’s total construction demand expanded by 9.5 per cent to reach S$33.4 billion, about S$1.4 billion higher than the upper bound of BCA’s 2019 forecast of S$27 billion to S$32 billion

Singapore construction demand to remain strong in 2020 after hitting 5-year high last year

LAST year’s total construction demand expanded by 9.5 per cent to reach S$33.4 billion, about S$1.4 billion higher than the upper bound of BCA’s 2019 forecast of S$27 billion to S$32 billion, mainly due to a stronger than expected increase in industrial construction demand for petrochemical facilities.

Singtel's Optus does not expect material financial impact from Australian fires

THE situation has improved "significantly" from the weekend when 17 base stations were down, of which seven locations were confirmed as damaged due to fire, Optus chief executive Allen Lew said in a media statement.

11 retail shops in Sim Lim Square up for sale at S$22m

THE shops with a total strata area of about 5,000 square feet can be bought collectively or as individual units and face the central podium on the fifth floor of Sim Lim Square mall.

COEs rise on eve of motor show

PREMIUMS for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp ended at S$35,320, up from S$32,889 while cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at S$37,109, up from S$36,000.

Indonesia's Bank BRI teams up with Investree to offer loans to entrepreneurs

INDONESIA's Bank BRI will offer two trillion rupiah (S$194.1 million) of working capital loans through peer-to-peer lending platform Investree, a large portion of which will be allocated for entrepreneurs in the creative sector.

The STI today

Singapore shares stage recovery, dip 0.1% on Wednesday

THE Straits Times Index fell by as much as 1.3 per cent shortly after the trading commenced before recovering most of those losses as fears eased to end the session at 3,245.89, down 1.97 points or 0.06 per cent.