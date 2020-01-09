With effect from Feb 7, a new risk-based approach to QR will replace the current reporting requirement based on companies meeting a certain minimum market capitalisation.

WITH effect from Feb 7, a new risk-based approach to QR will replace the current reporting requirement based on companies meeting a certain minimum market capitalisation.

Singapore’s IMDA extends 5G bid deadline to Feb 17

THE Singapore regulator has pushed back the deadline for 5G licence bids, citing “requests from the mobile network operators (MNOs) for more time to submit proposals”.

Fiscal impulse in Singapore Budget may hit decade-high of 1.9% of GDP: HSBC

IT is expecting the Singapore government to embark on a “highly expansionary” budget in February, one that many have already billed as an “Election Budget”.

Singtel associate Airtel launches US$3b mega fundraising

THE Indian associate telco of mainboard-listed Singtel is looking to issue shares worth US$2 billion via a qualified institutional placement with a floor price of 452.09 rupees per share.

Hyflux creditors to file proofs of claim by Feb 5

PARTIES who have claims against Hyflux Ltd, Hyflux Engineering, Hyflux Membrane Manufacturing (S) and Hydrochem (S) are to file by 5pm on Feb 5.

The STI today

Singapore shares end flat on Thursday amid easing tensions

THE STI closed at 3,247.48, down 1.59 points or 0.05 per cent.