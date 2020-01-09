You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Jan 09, 2020 - 6:30 PM

With effect from Feb 7, a new risk-based approach to QR will replace the current reporting requirement based on companies meeting a certain minimum market capitalisation.
Stories you might have missed

SGX scraps mandatory quarterly reporting

WITH effect from Feb 7, a new risk-based approach to QR will replace the current reporting requirement based on companies meeting a certain minimum market capitalisation.

 

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore’s IMDA extends 5G bid deadline to Feb 17

THE Singapore regulator has pushed back the deadline for 5G licence bids, citing “requests from the mobile network operators (MNOs) for more time to submit proposals”.

Fiscal impulse in Singapore Budget may hit decade-high of 1.9% of GDP: HSBC

IT is expecting the Singapore government to embark on a “highly expansionary” budget in February, one that many have already billed as an “Election Budget”.

Singtel associate Airtel launches US$3b mega fundraising

THE Indian associate telco of mainboard-listed Singtel is looking to issue shares worth US$2 billion via a qualified institutional placement with a floor price of 452.09 rupees per share.

Hyflux creditors to file proofs of claim by Feb 5

PARTIES who have claims against Hyflux Ltd, Hyflux Engineering, Hyflux Membrane Manufacturing (S) and Hydrochem (S) are to file by 5pm on Feb 5.

The STI today

Singapore shares end flat on Thursday amid easing tensions

THE STI closed at 3,247.48, down 1.59 points or 0.05 per cent.

 

 

Government & Economy

Singapore's adjusted gender pay gap narrows to 6%: MOM study

China confirms negotiator to sign trade deal in US next week

Fiscal impulse in Singapore Budget may hit decade-high of 1.9% of GDP: HSBC

Hong Kong's finance minister pledges bold spending to boost growth

China believes new virus behind mystery pneumonia outbreak

Australia bushfires flare as heatwave brings renewed misery

BREAKING

Jan 9, 2020 06:25 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares end flat on Thursday amid easing tensions

THE STI closed at 3,247.48, down 1.59 points or 0.05 per cent.

Jan 9, 2020 06:12 PM
Technology

Deep tech training programme launched for software developers

A NEW year-long programme aimed at boosting Singapore's deep tech capabilities was launched by global software...

Jan 9, 2020 06:11 PM
Transport

World's largest car market reports second straight annual decline

[SHANGHAI] Car sales in China continued to fall in December, capping a second straight annual drop, though a slowing...

Jan 9, 2020 06:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore's IMDA extends 5G bid deadline to Feb 17

THE Singapore regulator has pushed back the deadline for 5G licence bids, citing "requests from the mobile network...

Jan 9, 2020 05:48 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 6.55...

