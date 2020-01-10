You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Jan 10, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Consumer bonanzas such as Singles’ Day and Black Friday supported online shopping growth, but could not turn the retail industry around into positive territory.
Online sales grew in November, but Singapore retail still in negative zone with 4% decline

CONSUMER bonanzas such as Singles' Day and Black Friday supported online shopping growth, but could not turn the retail industry around into positive territory.

 

SGX FX futures, commodity trading hit record volumes in December

FOR the month of December, total foreign exchange (FX) futures volume on SGX rose 18 per cent year on year (y-o-y) to 2.07 million contracts. 

UOB's private equity arm co-leads US$31.2m Series A investment in Thai fintech

The startup provides remittance services by leveraging blockchain and connecting existing financial systems with its network of cash agents, which refers to places that can dispense cash, such as convenience stores.

Creative Tech, MSIG's service provider, PeopleSearch, 4 other entities fined for personal data breach

SEVEN organisations were found in breach of the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) and were fined S$90,000 in total penalties.

760,000 CPF members to get premium rebates from Home Protection Scheme

THE CPF Board said that about half of the CPF members can expect to receive S$500 or more, with the rebates to be credited into eligible members' CPF Ordinary Account from mid-January.

Singapore shares post gains on Friday, adds 0.5% on the week

THE Straits Times Index made steady gains across the session to finish at 3,255.95, adding 8.47 points or 0.3 per cent.

 

SoftBank chief wants to help Indonesia build a new smart capital

Tensions flare in French protests as pension dispute grinds on

Online sales grew in November, but Singapore retail still in negative zone with 4% decline

Trump says China trade deal may be signed shortly after Jan 15

760,000 CPF members to get premium rebates from Home Protection Scheme

Malaysia's Nov factory output rises 2%, above forecast

Jan 10, 2020 06:26 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares rise on Friday, gain 0.5% on the week

THE Straits Times Index made steady gains across the session to finish at 3,255.95, adding 8.47 points or 0.3 per...

Jan 10, 2020 05:47 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 4.19...

Jan 10, 2020 04:46 PM
Consumer

Tata wins temporary relief in India's biggest corporate feud

[NEW DELHI] India's top court granted temporary relief to the Tata Group in a feud with an ousted chairman, a move...

Jan 10, 2020 04:42 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks open higher

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets moved higher at the open on Friday, with traders cautious before key US nonfarm...

Jan 10, 2020 04:37 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish week on positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Friday with gains as concerns over US-Iran tensions eased and investors turned...

