Consumer bonanzas such as Singles’ Day and Black Friday supported online shopping growth, but could not turn the retail industry around into positive territory.

Online sales grew in November, but Singapore retail still in negative zone with 4% decline

SGX FX futures, commodity trading hit record volumes in December

FOR the month of December, total foreign exchange (FX) futures volume on SGX rose 18 per cent year on year (y-o-y) to 2.07 million contracts.

UOB's private equity arm co-leads US$31.2m Series A investment in Thai fintech

The startup provides remittance services by leveraging blockchain and connecting existing financial systems with its network of cash agents, which refers to places that can dispense cash, such as convenience stores.

Creative Tech, MSIG's service provider, PeopleSearch, 4 other entities fined for personal data breach

SEVEN organisations were found in breach of the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) and were fined S$90,000 in total penalties.

760,000 CPF members to get premium rebates from Home Protection Scheme

THE CPF Board said that about half of the CPF members can expect to receive S$500 or more, with the rebates to be credited into eligible members' CPF Ordinary Account from mid-January.

The STI today

Singapore shares post gains on Friday, adds 0.5% on the week

THE Straits Times Index made steady gains across the session to finish at 3,255.95, adding 8.47 points or 0.3 per cent.