The development unit will enable Shell to improve the technology used to produce polycarbonate, when combined with its own patented technology, the company said.

Shell Singapore invests in polycarbonate development unit at Jurong Island plant

ACCORDING to Shell, polycarbonate is a transparent and impact-resistant engineering polymer used to make vehicle headlights, LED spotlights, UV-blocking windows and spectacle lenses.

ESR, GIC setting up US$500m JV to invest in China logistics real estate

THE joint venture is to develop institutional-grade logistics facilities in key cities across China and this the second partnership between GIC and ESR, following their previous tie-up in Japan.

Cityneon buys US animated figures design firm in S$50m deal

CITYNEON Holdings, which delisted from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) last February, has acquired US-based animated figures design firm Animax Designs in a deal worth about S$50 million, The Business Times understands.

Aspen awards RM617m construction contract to Kerjaya Prospek

ASPEN will pay RM365 million for the first project, the Vivo Executive Apartment, and RM252 million for the second project, Viio, which is Vivo's second phase of development.

USP shareholders call for EGM to remove 5 directors

USP said it is verifying the shareholding of Mr Tanoto Sau Ian and Mr Tan Khoon Yong and is also seeking legal advice on the validity of their request to convene an EGM for the proposed resolutions.

Singapore shares dip 0.2% ahead of US-China ‘Phase One’ deal signing

THE Straits Times Index ended at 3,251.07, a dip of 4.88 points or 0.15 per cent.