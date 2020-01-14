You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Jan 14, 2020 - 6:30 PM

They are seeking tax relief and other business lifelines, with tax reductions and rebates topping their wishlists, according to the Singapore Business Federation's (SBF) latest annual survey of over 1,000 companies in Singapore.
Singapore firms want Budget to address rising business costs, wages: SBF

UK-linked Enigma consortium applies for Singapore digibank licence

THE consortium includes three Singapore-based companies - management consultancy Qrypt Technologies, app developer 2359 Media and regulatory technology firm Blockchain Worx.

Singapore logistics firm charged with false declaration on workplace discrimination

MOM on Tuesday said its investigations revealed that Ti2 Logistics had pre-selected an employment pass (EP) application and had no intention to interview any Singaporean candidates.

EV Growth, Jungle Ventures pump US$11m more into Indonesian startup Waresix

THE extension round comes less than six months after the logistics startup bagged US$14.5 million in a Series A round led by EV Growth in July 2019.

Singapore condo resale volume shrinks 27.4% in 2019: SRX

THE number of Singapore condominium units resold last year totalled just 9,017, sliding 27.4 per cent from 2018, according to real estate portal SRX Property's latest report on the non-landed private residential resale market.

Singapore shares rise 0.6% amid thawing US-China trade tensions

THE Straits Times Index (STI) advanced throughout the day before finishing at 3,270.54, up 0.6 per cent or 19.47 points.

 

 

Lucien Wong continues as Attorney-General for a second term

New climate models suggest Paris goals may be out of reach

Flood-hit Jakarta residents sue over deadly disaster

China's trade surplus with US dropped 8.5% to US$296b in 2019

Australia's massive fires could become routine, climate scientists warn

Singapore shares rise 0.6% amid thawing US-China trade tensions

SINGAPORE stocks rose on Tuesday, erasing the previous day's losses, as further signs of thawing tensions between...

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 4.13...

Lucien Wong continues as Attorney-General for a second term

LUCIEN Wong, who hinted in a recent speech of a second term as the Attorney-General, has had his tenure extended by...

Utico to hold townhall next week for Hyflux PnP investors, noteholders

MIDDLE Eastern utility firm Utico will convene a townhall next week to address the concerns of investors holding...

UK bans using credit cards for gambling 

[LONDON] The UK will ban gambling companies from accepting credit cards for bets from April 14, as the government...

