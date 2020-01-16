Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said 85 per cent of the resident workforce are Singaporean, while the remaining 15 per cent are permanent residents (PRs), bringing the ratio to about 6:1.

Jobs from new investments mostly go to Singaporeans: Chan Chun Sing

JOBS created from new investments in Singapore are predominantly filled by Singaporeans, and while there is an emphasis on high-tech sectors, the Republic will need a range of other jobs to cater to older workers, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said.

Singapore exceeds forecast with S$15.2b in fixed asset investments in 2019

SINGAPORE attracted S$15.2 billion in fixed asset investments (FAI) in 2019, far exceeding the forecast of S$8 billion to S$10 billion for the year, the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) said at its year-in-review briefing on Thursday.

Utico to hold Hyflux town halls on Jan 20

UTICO chief executive Richard Menezes said the Emirati group was "the only white knight that has tried hard to think for these investors (who hold the notes and PnP) other than creditors too", and that this stand has been consistent from its entry as a white knight.

CapitaLand wins tender to manage Bugis Village and Bugis Street

IT will take over the integrated management of the area on April 1, 2020 with an initial three-year tenancy, which may be renewed for two further terms of three years each and a final tenancy term not extending beyond March 30, 2030.

Wing Fong Court condo in Geylang up for en bloc sale at S$108m

The 88-unit, eight-storey Wing Fong Court is located at 10 Lorong 14 Geylang and has a total strata area of about 87,791 sq ft.

UOBAM takes balanced income investment approach; expects muted global growth in 2020

ANTHONY Raza, head of multi-asset strategy at UOBAM, suggests a risk-based balanced income strategy to preserve and grow capital through bond yields and stock dividends.

Singapore shares rise 0.7% on US-China trade deal signing

THE STI posted steady gains throughout the day and closed up 0.65 per cent or 21.02 points to 3,278.00