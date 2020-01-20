Agri-food giant Olam International is reorganising its businesses into two operating groups focusing on food ingredients and global agri-business.

Olam creates two new operating groups

THIS is to simplify its diverse portfolio, allow for potential carve-outs or initial public offerings (IPOs) of the operating groups, and accelerate profitable growth, Olam said on Monday in a regulatory update.

Singapore shares end flat on Monday on lack of market drivers

THE Straits Times Index closed at 3,280.09 on Monday, down 0.03 per cent or 0.94 points.