Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Jan 20, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Agri-food giant Olam International is reorganising its businesses into two operating groups focusing on food ingredients and global agri-business.
OLAM INTERNATIONAL

Olam creates two new operating groups

THIS is to simplify its diverse portfolio, allow for potential carve-outs or initial public offerings (IPOs) of the operating groups, and accelerate profitable growth, Olam said on Monday in a regulatory update.

 

Singapore cannot assume it is immune to divisive forces: Heng Swee Keat

DEPUTY Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said increasing pessimism about the future and the lack of progress have led people in other parts of the world to view their governments and institutions with distrust, ushering in an era of "anti-politics".

ARA H-Trust completes acquisition of three US hotels for US$84m

THE freehold properties are AC by Marriott Raleigh North Hills in North Carolina, as well as Courtyard San Antonio and Residence Inn San Antonio both in The Rim shopping district in Texas.

Elite Commercial Reit's Singapore IPO to raise up to £131.2m

THE offer price for UK-focused Elite Commercial Reit's proposed Singapore initial public offering (IPO) has been set at £0.68 per unit.

Broker's take: OCBC says 'worst likely over' for Mapletree NAC Trust

OCBC Investment Research on Monday increased its fair-value estimate for Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust (MNACT) slightly to S$1.37 from S$1.36, while maintaining its "buy" call.

The STI today

Singapore shares end flat on Monday on lack of market drivers

THE Straits Times Index closed at 3,280.09 on Monday, down 0.03 per cent or 0.94 points.

 

Government & Economy

Philippine volcano recharging, scientist says, as shops, hotels told to keep shut

Malaysia says won't be 'garbage dump' as it returns waste

Capitalism seen doing 'more harm than good' in global survey

Malaysian PM says coalition could be a one-term government unless it stops infighting

Seven killed, three missing in Indonesia bridge collapse

Jan 20, 2020 06:22 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares end flat on Monday on lack of market drivers

SINGAPORE stocks started the week on the back foot on Monday, with the local benchmark dipping amid a lack of market...

Jan 20, 2020 06:01 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 6.93...

Jan 20, 2020 05:44 PM
Real Estate

UK house prices post record January jump after election

[LONDON] Asking prices for UK homes increased by the most for any January on record in a sign that the Conservatives...

Jan 20, 2020 05:34 PM
Real Estate

Thai central bank eases housing loan rules to help home buyers

[BANGKOK] Thailand's central bank has further relaxed mortgage lending rules to help home buyers, a deputy governor...

Jan 20, 2020 05:16 PM
Government & Economy

Philippine volcano recharging, scientist says, as shops, hotels told to keep shut

[MANILA] A restive volcano in the Philippines has a high risk of eruption as it is "recharging" with fresh magma and...

