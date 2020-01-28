Asian equities returned from the Chinese New Year (CNY) break awash in a sea of red as mounting fears over the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus - jolting memories of 2003's Sars outbreak in Asia - weigh on the region's risk assets.

Markets roiled on Wuhan virus fears

Mapletree Logistics Trust plans 22.2b yen acquisition of Japan facility

THE property – Mapletree Kobe Logistics Centre – is a four-storey logistics facility located in an established logistics cluster in the city. It has Grade A specifications and is 99.7 per cent occupied by seven tenants.

Global Invacom expects closure of Shanghai ops to incur up to US$10.5m in losses

IN a FY2019 profit guidance filed with the bourse on Jan 15, it said it would be recognising non-recurring costs due to the cessation of its Shanghai manufacturing operations and subsequent relocation.

Hot stock: Sasseur Reit slides 11% following mall closures on virus fears

THE counter had fallen nine Singapore cents or 10.3 per cent to 78.5 cents as at 11.40am, with some eight million units changing hands.

Tuas South Link industrial site up for application: JTC

THE site, with a 20-year tenure, has an area of 0.45 hectare and a gross plot ratio of 1.4. It is zoned "B2" for industrial purposes.

The STI today

Singapore shares tumble 1.8% on widening Wuhan virus fears

THE blue-chip index traded as much as 2.9 per cent down before a recovering slightly to end at 3,181.25, giving up 58.77 points or 1.8 per cent.