You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Jan 28, 2020 - 6:30 PM

file6ud4w2uqxqq1n283hbhl.jpg
Asian equities returned from the Chinese New Year (CNY) break awash in a sea of red as mounting fears over the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus - jolting memories of 2003's Sars outbreak in Asia - weigh on the region's risk assets.
AFP

Stories you might have missed

Markets roiled on Wuhan virus fears

ASIAN equities returned from the Chinese New Year (CNY) break awash in a sea of red as mounting fears over the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus - jolting memories of 2003's Sars outbreak in Asia - weigh on the region's risk assets.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

SEE ALSO

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

 

 

Mapletree Logistics Trust plans 22.2b yen acquisition of Japan facility

THE property – Mapletree Kobe Logistics Centre – is a four-storey logistics facility located in an established logistics cluster in the city. It has Grade A specifications and is 99.7 per cent occupied by seven tenants. 

Global Invacom expects closure of Shanghai ops to incur up to US$10.5m in losses

IN a FY2019 profit guidance filed with the bourse on Jan 15, it said it would be recognising non-recurring costs due to the cessation of its Shanghai manufacturing operations and subsequent relocation.

Hot stock: Sasseur Reit slides 11% following mall closures on virus fears

THE counter had fallen nine Singapore cents or 10.3 per cent to 78.5 cents as at 11.40am, with some eight million units changing hands.

Tuas South Link industrial site up for application: JTC

THE site, with a 20-year tenure, has an area of 0.45 hectare and a gross plot ratio of 1.4. It is zoned "B2" for industrial purposes.

The STI today

Singapore shares tumble 1.8% on widening Wuhan virus fears

THE blue-chip index traded as much as 2.9 per cent down before a recovering slightly to end at 3,181.25, giving up 58.77 points or 1.8 per cent.

 

 

Government & Economy

Myanmar expects 5m tourists in 2020 despite virus fears

WHO chief says confident in China's ability to contain virus, urges calm

South Korea 'all out' to contain virus outbreak, vows to stabilise market

Bolton revelations roil Trump trial, witness push grows

Carney swansong may see Bank of England cut rate

Foreigners prepare to flee as China virus toll tops 100

BREAKING

Jan 28, 2020 06:26 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares tumble 1.8% on widening Wuhan virus fears

IT WASN'T much of a "welcome back" for the local equity market, which faced a vicious sell-off on its return from...

Jan 28, 2020 06:04 PM
Garage

SGInnovate's founding CEO Steve Leonard to step down in May

THE founding CEO of SGInnovate, Steve Leonard, will be concluding his term in May 2020, the government-owned deep...

Jan 28, 2020 05:50 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares slump on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed sharply lower on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index...

Jan 28, 2020 05:34 PM
Technology

TikTok rival Byte debuts at top of US app store

[TOKYO] Byte, a new video-sharing app released Friday to compete with ByteDance Inc's TikTok, has rocketed to the...

Jan 28, 2020 05:25 PM
Consumer

UK healthcare cost agency rejects J&J's nasal spray for depression

[BENGALURU] Britain's healthcare cost agency on Tuesday recommended against including Johnson & Johnson's nasal...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly