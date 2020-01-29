At the High Court hearing on Wednesday, Justice Aedit Abdullah said that the troubled water treatment firm's lawyers from WongPartnership, led by Manoj Sandrasegara, had applied to discharge themselves due to difficulties relating to "loss of confidence and good cause" in working with the client.

SINGAPORE-LISTED property firms including real estate behemoth CapitaLand have temporarily closed, shortened the hours, or shut certain businesses at their malls in China, as precautionary measures amid the rapidly spreading Wuhan virus.

COLLIERS anticipates a 3 per cent y-o-y increase for residential investment sales, on the back of a stable supply of public land sales, sustained luxury homes demand and developers acquiring sites to shore up their development pipeline towards the end of the year.

AT least 80 per cent of the owners have given their consent for the en bloc sale of the 130-unit, eight-storey property which has a total strata area of around 142,149 square feet.

THE multi-family office, which just opened its Singapore office in December, said that WorkTech will use the fresh funding to accelerate its expansion plan in South-east Asia.

THE project will cost A$120 million (S$110.1 million) and the battery will have an initial capacity of 100 megawatts (MW) and store 150 MW hours of energy, which can power up to 57,000 average homes annually.

THE STI was up 1.32 points or 0.04 per cent to close at 3,182.57.