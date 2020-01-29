You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Jan 29, 2020

At the High Court hearing on Wednesday, Justice Aedit Abdullah said that the troubled water treatment firm's lawyers from WongPartnership, led by Manoj Sandrasegara, had applied to discharge themselves due to difficulties relating to "loss of confidence and good cause" in working with the client.
WongPartnership applies to discharge itself from representing Hyflux

AT the High Court hearing on Wednesday, Justice Aedit Abdullah said that the troubled water treatment firm's lawyers from WongPartnership, led by Manoj Sandrasegara, had applied to discharge themselves due to difficulties relating to "loss of confidence and good cause" in working with the client.

 

Singapore property firms shut China malls, announce early closures over Wuhan virus

SINGAPORE-LISTED property firms including real estate behemoth CapitaLand have temporarily closed, shortened the hours, or shut certain businesses at their malls in China, as precautionary measures amid the rapidly spreading Wuhan virus.

Colliers forecasts Singapore property investment sales to cross S$31b in 2020

COLLIERS anticipates a 3 per cent y-o-y increase for residential investment sales, on the back of a stable supply of public land sales, sustained luxury homes demand and developers acquiring sites to shore up their development pipeline towards the end of the year.

Wing Fong Mansions up for collective sale with S$176m reserve price

AT least 80 per cent of the owners have given their consent for the en bloc sale of the 130-unit, eight-storey property which has a total strata area of around 142,149 square feet.

Raffles Family Office to invest U$15m in HK's WorkTech for Asean expansion

THE multi-family office, which just opened its Singapore office in December, said that WorkTech will use the fresh funding to accelerate its expansion plan in South-east Asia.

Singapore firm Vena Energy to build 100 MW solar battery in Queensland

THE project will cost A$120 million (S$110.1 million) and the battery will have an initial capacity of 100 megawatts (MW) and store 150 MW hours of energy, which can power up to 57,000 average homes annually.

Singapore shares end flat after virus-induced sell-off on Tuesday
 

THE STI was up 1.32 points or 0.04 per cent to close at 3,182.57.

 

Government & Economy

Firms should 'be prepared for different scenarios' involving Wuhan virus: ESG

Singtel CEO appointed as Public Service Commission deputy chairman

Thai finance ministry cuts 2020 GDP growth forecast to 2.8%

Economic burnout: India's struggling workforce

Post-Brexit UK faces '3D chess game' in world trade

Brexit to be sealed with final Brussels vote

Jan 29, 2020
Singapore shares end flat after virus-induced sell-off on Tuesday

THE STI was up 1.32 points or 0.04 per cent to close at 3,182.57.
 

Jan 29, 2020
Jetstar suspends flights to 3 Chinese cities, Singapore-HK ticket sales

LOW-COST carrier Jetstar Asia announced on Wednesday that it will be suspending flights to Hefei, Guiyang and Xuzhou...

Jan 29, 2020
Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.17...

Jan 29, 2020
Colliers forecasts Singapore property investment sales to cross S$31b in 2020

SINGAPORE property investment sales could increase by 6 per cent to S$31.3 billion in 2020 from S$29.5 billion in...

Jan 29, 2020
Europe: Stock markets steady at open

[LONDON] European stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100...

