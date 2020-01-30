THE government’s Price Controller will issue notification letters to retailers and e-commerce platforms asking them to cooperate with the MTI (Ministry of Trade and Industry) and provide requested information on errant sellers.

honestbee proposes to repay creditors 3 cents on dollar in cash, rest in equity

FORMER honestbee chairman Brian Koo and his venture firm, Formation Group, plan to use a cash payment to settle 3 per cent of what the embattled startup owes to about 800 creditors, The Business Times (BT) understands.

Employment growth for residents slowed slightly in 2019, unemployment edged up: MOM

THE annual average unemployment rate for Singaporeans rose to 3.3 per cent, up from 3 per cent in 2018, according to preliminary data released by the Ministry of Manpower.

BM Mobility receives restructuring proposal, MOU

MAINBOARD-LISTED electric transport company BM Mobility (BMM) has received a proposal and a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore a restructuring or reorganisation of the group.

SIT, SMRT and SkillsFuture to upskill land transport sector SMEs in tie-up

IT will target SMRT’s value-chain partners and is expected to benefit 100 SMEs over three years.

Singapore shares resume drop on Thursday on virus fears

SINGAPORE'S Straits Times Index (STI) ended Thursday’s session with a fall of 11.89 points or 0.4 per cent to 3,170.68.