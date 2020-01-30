You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Jan 30, 2020 - 6:30 PM

doc792j9r7taid1fzqb64hf_doc791k8w1c58mr03y09e4.jpg
THE government’s Price Controller will issue notification letters to retailers and e-commerce platforms asking them to cooperate with the MTI (Ministry of Trade and Industry) and provide requested information on errant sellers.
SPH

Stories you might have missed

Singapore retailers, e-commerce platforms asked to cooperate in stopping mask profiteering

THE government’s Price Controller will issue notification letters to retailers and e-commerce platforms asking them to cooperate with the MTI (Ministry of Trade and Industry) and provide requested information on errant sellers.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

SEE ALSO

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

 

 

 

honestbee proposes to repay creditors 3 cents on dollar in cash, rest in equity

FORMER honestbee chairman Brian Koo and his venture firm, Formation Group, plan to use a cash payment to settle 3 per cent of what the embattled startup owes to about 800 creditors, The Business Times (BT) understands.

Employment growth for residents slowed slightly in 2019, unemployment edged up: MOM

THE annual average unemployment rate for Singaporeans rose to 3.3 per cent, up from 3 per cent in 2018, according to preliminary data released by the Ministry of Manpower.

BM Mobility receives restructuring proposal, MOU

MAINBOARD-LISTED electric transport company BM Mobility (BMM) has received a proposal and a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore a restructuring or reorganisation of the group.

SIT, SMRT and SkillsFuture to upskill land transport sector SMEs in tie-up

IT will target SMRT’s value-chain partners and is expected to benefit 100 SMEs over three years. 

Corporate earnings

Singapore shares resume drop on Thursday on virus fears

SINGAPORE'S Straits Times Index (STI) ended Thursday’s session with a fall of 11.89 points or 0.4 per cent to 3,170.68.

Government & Economy

India reports its first case of coronavirus

Singapore retailers, e-commerce platforms asked to cooperate in stopping mask profiteering

Employment growth for residents slowed slightly in 2019, unemployment edged up: MOM

Some Singaporeans with symptoms of virus staying behind in Wuhan even as 92 are evacuated

New Zealand charters flight to assist with Wuhan evacuation

Taiwan not currently considering calling meeting of national stabilisation fund

BREAKING

Jan 30, 2020 06:26 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares resume drop on Thursday on virus fears

SINGAPORE'S Straits Times Index (STI) ended Thursday’s session with a fall of 11.89 points or 0.4 per cent to 3,170....

Jan 30, 2020 06:24 PM
Banking & Finance

Turnaround costs push Deutsche Bank to bigger than expected loss

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Bank plunged to a bigger than expected loss of 5.7 billion euros (S$8.55 billion) last year,...

Jan 30, 2020 06:06 PM
Transport

Jaguar Land Rover boss to step down in September

[LONDON] The boss of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will step down from his role at the end of his contract term in...

Jan 30, 2020 05:43 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 4.88...

Jan 30, 2020 04:48 PM
Government & Economy

India reports its first case of coronavirus

[BENGALURU] India said on Thursday a patient in the southern state of Kerala had tested positive for novel...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly