You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Fri, Jan 31, 2020 - 6:30 PM

changiairport-STfile.jpg
The latest entry restriction takes effect on Saturday night. Returning Singapore residents and long-term visa holders can still come in - but will be placed under a 14-day leave of absence.
ST FILE PHOTO

Singapore turning away all travellers from China to contain Wuhan virus

Singapore is temporarily closing its doors to all Chinese passport holders and visitors who were in mainland China in the past fortnight, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong announced on Friday evening, in an update by the multi-ministry taskforce.

SIA, Silkair and Scoot to cut capacity into China after demand hit by virus

With flight demand marred by the Wuhan virus outbreak, Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its subsidiaries SilkAir and Scoot will reduce capacity on selected routes to Greater China starting next month, subject to regulatory approvals.

Singapore private residential market may be stabilising: Redas president

The private residential market in Singapore appears to be stabilising in line with economic fundamentals, said Chia Ngiang Hong, president of the Real Estate Developers’ Association of Singapore (Redas).

BreadTalk group CFO, CIO quits

BreadTalk Group on Friday said that Chan Ying Jian, who is both chief financial officer (CFO) and chief investment officer (CIO) of the group, has resigned.

Indonesian coal firm Resources Global makes year's first SGX debut at S$0.21

The Singapore bourse on Friday saw its first trading debut of the year, with Resources Global Development (RGD) opening on Catalist at S$0.21.

Sea, Grab founders join EDB board

The founders of two Singapore-based tech companies have been named to the board of the Economic Development Board (EDB), in a leadership reshuffle announced on Friday.

Singapore bank lending flat in Dec from Nov

Bank lending in Singapore was flat in December from a month ago, according to preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Friday. 

Corporate Earnings

The STI Today

Singapore shares continue fall on Friday, down 2.7% on the week

The STI finished at 3,153.73, down 16.95 points or 0.5 per cent. On the week, the blue-chip index lost 86.29 points or 2.7 per cent from Jan 24's close of 3,240.02.

Government & Economy

EU to check UK market rules for compliance after Brexit

'Strong Budget' to support economy amid virus outbreak: Lawrence Wong

Singapore turning away all travellers from China to contain Wuhan virus

Britain reports first two cases of coronavirus

Mongolia closes border to China until March 2 to stop virus

French economy shrinks for first time in Macron's presidency

BREAKING

Jan 31, 2020 06:47 PM
Consumer

EssilorLuxottica's 7.2b euro Dutch deal faces EU probe: sources

[BRUSSELS] EssilorLuxottica's 7.2 billion euro (S$10.85 billion) bid for Dutch opticians group GrandVision will face...

Jan 31, 2020 06:36 PM
Government & Economy

EU to check UK market rules for compliance after Brexit

[LONDON] The European Union's markets watchdog said it will check how Britain applies the bloc's financial rules...

Jan 31, 2020 06:33 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares continue fall on Friday, down 2.7% on the week

THE progress of the Wuhan coronavirus was the front and centre of the minds of investors this week. Given the virus...

Jan 31, 2020 06:31 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong bourse proposes allowing corporate weighted voting rights

[HONG KONG] The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong published proposals allowing companies to hold weighted voting rights in...

Jan 31, 2020 06:18 PM
Government & Economy

'Strong Budget' to support economy amid virus outbreak: Lawrence Wong

MINISTER for National Development and Second Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday that the government is...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly