The latest entry restriction takes effect on Saturday night. Returning Singapore residents and long-term visa holders can still come in - but will be placed under a 14-day leave of absence.

Singapore turning away all travellers from China to contain Wuhan virus

Singapore is temporarily closing its doors to all Chinese passport holders and visitors who were in mainland China in the past fortnight, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong announced on Friday evening, in an update by the multi-ministry taskforce.

SIA, Silkair and Scoot to cut capacity into China after demand hit by virus

With flight demand marred by the Wuhan virus outbreak, Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its subsidiaries SilkAir and Scoot will reduce capacity on selected routes to Greater China starting next month, subject to regulatory approvals.

Singapore private residential market may be stabilising: Redas president

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

The private residential market in Singapore appears to be stabilising in line with economic fundamentals, said Chia Ngiang Hong, president of the Real Estate Developers’ Association of Singapore (Redas).

BreadTalk group CFO, CIO quits

BreadTalk Group on Friday said that Chan Ying Jian, who is both chief financial officer (CFO) and chief investment officer (CIO) of the group, has resigned.

Indonesian coal firm Resources Global makes year's first SGX debut at S$0.21

The Singapore bourse on Friday saw its first trading debut of the year, with Resources Global Development (RGD) opening on Catalist at S$0.21.

Sea, Grab founders join EDB board

The founders of two Singapore-based tech companies have been named to the board of the Economic Development Board (EDB), in a leadership reshuffle announced on Friday.

Singapore bank lending flat in Dec from Nov

Bank lending in Singapore was flat in December from a month ago, according to preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Friday.

Corporate Earnings

The STI Today

Singapore shares continue fall on Friday, down 2.7% on the week

The STI finished at 3,153.73, down 16.95 points or 0.5 per cent. On the week, the blue-chip index lost 86.29 points or 2.7 per cent from Jan 24's close of 3,240.02.