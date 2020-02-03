Wherever possible, the government will develop and roll out initiatives for firms "without having to wait for the Budget", he said, in reply to a question from Member of Parliament Alex Yam.

Singapore banks have 'good capital buffers' to weather virus outbreak: S&P

SINGAPORE banks are likely to suffer weaker loan growth and more volatile earnings in light of the coronavirus outbreak, but are sufficiently equipped with "good capital buffers" to weather the immediate negative impact, S&P Global Ratings said in a press statement on Monday.

Broker's take: OCBC downgrades CDLHT to 'hold' on coronavirus outbreak

THE brokerage has also lowered its fair value estimate on the counter to S$1.62, from S$1.69 previously.

Broker's take: DBS downgrades Far East H-Trust to 'hold' amid virus spread

DBS Group Research has downgraded its rating on Far East Hospitality Trust (Far East H-Trust) to "hold", and lowered its 12-month price target on the counter to S$0.69 from S$0.80 previously.

Citibank Singapore's head of retail banking resigns

CITIBANK Singapore's head of retail banking Charles Wong has resigned after more than 20 years at the US bank.

GTRIIP raises 7-figure Series B funding to expand in Asia-Pacific

INVESTORS include Keppel Corporation's wholly-owned subsidiary Kepventure, Japanese venture capital firms Accord Ventures and also Global Brain, through KDDI Open Innovation Fund No 3 (KOIF).

The STI today

Singapore shares slide 1.2% as virus worries hit China marketsTHE STI closed down 1.19 per cent or 37.42 points to 3,116.31, weighed down by financial and real estate stocks.