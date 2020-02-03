You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Feb 03, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Wherever possible, the government will develop and roll out initiatives for firms "without having to wait for the Budget", he said, in reply to a question from Member of Parliament Alex Yam.
Firms may get interim help ahead of Budget virus support package: Lawrence Wong

WHEREVER possible, the government will develop and roll out initiatives for firms "without having to wait for the Budget", he said, in reply to a question from Member of Parliament Alex Yam.

Singapore banks have 'good capital buffers' to weather virus outbreak: S&P

SINGAPORE banks are likely to suffer weaker loan growth and more volatile earnings in light of the coronavirus outbreak, but are sufficiently equipped with "good capital buffers" to weather the immediate negative impact, S&P Global Ratings said in a press statement on Monday. 

Broker's take: OCBC downgrades CDLHT to 'hold' on coronavirus outbreak

THE brokerage has also lowered its fair value estimate on the counter to S$1.62, from S$1.69 previously. 

Broker's take: DBS downgrades Far East H-Trust to 'hold' amid virus spread

DBS Group Research has downgraded its rating on Far East Hospitality Trust (Far East H-Trust) to "hold", and lowered its 12-month price target on the counter to S$0.69 from S$0.80 previously.

Citibank Singapore's head of retail banking resigns

CITIBANK Singapore's head of retail banking Charles Wong has resigned after more than 20 years at the US bank. 

GTRIIP raises 7-figure Series B funding to expand in Asia-Pacific

INVESTORS include Keppel Corporation's wholly-owned subsidiary Kepventure, Japanese venture capital firms Accord Ventures and also Global Brain, through KDDI Open Innovation Fund No 3 (KOIF). 

The STI today

Singapore shares slide 1.2% as virus worries hit China marketsTHE STI closed down 1.19 per cent or 37.42 points to 3,116.31, weighed down by financial and real estate stocks.

China counts cost of virus as markets plunge, death toll up

China 'urgently needs' medical masks to tackle virus

Firms may get interim help ahead of Budget virus support package: Lawrence Wong

Drone on virus patrol busts Chinese villagers' mahjong game

Potentially 'long road ahead' for Wuhan virus: Gan

Maldives bans travellers from China over virus fears, minister says

Feb 3, 2020 06:27 PM
Transport

Cruise ships to ban recent China visitors: global industry body

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] Cruise lines worldwide will deny boarding to passengers and crew who have recently travelled to...

Feb 3, 2020 06:13 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares slide 1.2% as virus worries hit China markets

MOST stock markets in Asia, including Singapore, tumbled on Monday amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, led by a...

Feb 3, 2020 06:00 PM
Garage

Blockchain capital markets platform iSTOX graduates from MAS fintech sandbox

CAPITAL markets platform iSTOX announced on Monday it has graduated from the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS...

Feb 3, 2020 05:52 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 9.11...

Feb 3, 2020 05:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Aqua Munda again extends deadline for Hyflux debt buyout

AQUA Munda has again extended its invitation for Hyflux's noteholders and unsecured creditors to tender offers for...

