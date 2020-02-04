A meeting of international aviation officials due to be held in Singapore on the eve of Asia's largest annual aerospace event has been cancelled because of coronavirus fears, participants said, raising doubts that the broader event will go ahead.

Stories you might have missed

Major summit on eve of Singapore Airshow cancelled on coronavirus fears

A meeting of international aviation officials due to be held in Singapore on the eve of Asia's largest annual aerospace event has been cancelled because of coronavirus fears, participants said, raising doubts that the broader event will go ahead.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Grab moves into retail wealth management with acquisition of robo-advisory

FOLLOWING the acquisition, Bento will be rebranded as GrabInvest, with products expected to be launched on the Grab app in the first half of the year in Singapore.

SGX, IPOS tie up to promote intangible asset disclosures

THE Intangible Disclosure Evaluation and Audit Scheme (IDEAS) programme looks to promote IA disclosure and is exclusive to SGX-listed companies and companies preparing for a listing.

Mindful Wealth re-domiciles CLO fund to Singapore after VCC pilot programme

THE Avenida CLO Equity Fund, which focuses on the equity tranche of collateralised loan obligations (CLOs), is now active in the Republic.

Yoma Strategic tie-up extends online payment services in Myanmar

MAINBOARD-LISTED Yoma Strategic Holdings' Myanmar-based joint venture (JV), Wave Money, is giving its customers in Myanmar access to merchants of payments platform 2C2P through a tie-up.

The STI today

Singapore shares gain 1.3% as relief rally supports markets

THE Straits Times Index (STI) ended Tuesday’s session at 3,156.57, an advance of 40.26 points or 1.3 per cent.