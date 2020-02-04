You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Feb 04, 2020 - 6:30 PM

A meeting of international aviation officials due to be held in Singapore on the eve of Asia's largest annual aerospace event has been cancelled because of coronavirus fears, participants said, raising doubts that the broader event will go ahead.
A meeting of international aviation officials due to be held in Singapore on the eve of Asia's largest annual aerospace event has been cancelled because of coronavirus fears, participants said, raising doubts that the broader event will go ahead.

 

 

Grab moves into retail wealth management with acquisition of robo-advisory

FOLLOWING the acquisition, Bento will be rebranded as GrabInvest, with products expected to be launched on the Grab app in the first half of the year in Singapore.

SGX, IPOS tie up to promote intangible asset disclosures

THE Intangible Disclosure Evaluation and Audit Scheme (IDEAS) programme looks to promote IA disclosure and is exclusive to SGX-listed companies and companies preparing for a listing.

Mindful Wealth re-domiciles CLO fund to Singapore after VCC pilot programme

THE Avenida CLO Equity Fund, which focuses on the equity tranche of collateralised loan obligations (CLOs), is now active in the Republic.

Yoma Strategic tie-up extends online payment services in Myanmar

MAINBOARD-LISTED Yoma Strategic Holdings' Myanmar-based joint venture (JV), Wave Money, is giving its customers in Myanmar access to merchants of payments platform 2C2P through a tie-up.

Singapore shares gain 1.3% as relief rally supports markets

THE Straits Times Index (STI) ended Tuesday's session at 3,156.57, an advance of 40.26 points or 1.3 per cent.

 

Singapore reports first cases of local transmission; 4 out of 6 new cases did not travel to China

Macau asks casinos to suspend operations to curb coronavirus spread

Chinese cities locked down far from coronavirus epicentre

China opens coronavirus hospital built from scratch in under two weeks

Australia's central bank keeps interest rates on hold

Natas postpones travel fair to May on concerns over turnout

Feb 4, 2020 06:25 PM
Singapore shares gain 1.3% as relief rally supports markets

THE Straits Times Index (STI) ended Tuesday’s session at 3,156.57, an advance of 40.26 points or 1.3 per cent....

Feb 4, 2020 06:17 PM
Singapore reports first cases of local transmission; 4 out of 6 new cases did not travel to China

[SINGAPORE] Singapore has recorded its first cases of local coronavirus transmission, with four women here infected...

Feb 4, 2020 06:03 PM
Disney bans hugs and China cleans cash in virus-sparked hygiene

[BEIJING] One of China's biggest banks has told workers to eat alone and avoid chit-chat with coworkers. Kids...

Feb 4, 2020 05:49 PM
China car sales to see historic plunge in first months of 2020

[BEIJING] China's car sales are likely to slump the most on record in the first two months of 2020 as the...

Feb 4, 2020 05:44 PM
Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 13.85...

