You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Feb 05, 2020 - 6:33 PM

doc795m73i6wp11lajxbgxd_doc6udpjel2anktnkyd9l3.jpg
Although Singapore’s monetary policy stance remains unchanged, the MAS says there is room within the current policy band to accommodate another easing, if economic conditions weaken from the coronavirus spread.
Bloomberg

Stories you might have missed

'Sufficient room' for Singdollar to ease amid virus outbreak: MAS

ALTHOUGH Singapore’s monetary policy stance remains unchanged, there is room within the current policy band to accommodate another easing, if economic conditions weaken from the coronavirus spread.

 

 

SEE ALSO

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

 

 

 

COE prices tumble following coronavirus outbreak

THE COE price for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at S$30,010, down from S$35,010 two weeks ago while COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at S$30,890, down from S$37,705.

Former OCBC head of consumer finance Dennis Tan appointed Prudential Singapore CEO

THE current Prudential Singapore CEO, Wilfred Blackburn, is taking on the role as regional CEO, Insurance Growth Markets, and will be based in Hong Kong. 

11 freehold commercial units at Balestier Point up for sale at S$68m

UNIT sizes range from 269 to 5,609 square feet (sq ft), making up a total strata area of about 19,787 sq ft and the units can be bought individually or collectively, with the smallest unit priced at about S$1.2 million.

Hospitality S-Reits, integrated resorts most exposed to fall in earnings from outbreak: Moody's

THIS is because the two industries generate the majority of their revenue from foreign visitors, Moody's said in a report on Wednesday.

Broker's take: UOB Kay Hian initiates coverage on Food Empire with 'buy', S$0.89 target price

UOB Kay Hian has initiated coverage on Food Empire Holdings, a manufacturer of instant coffee and snacks, with a "buy" call and a target price of S$0.89, citing that shares were trading at a "huge bargain" given its global footprint.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares extend gains on Wednesday as Chinese stimulus lifts sentiment

THE STI finished at 3,200.13, adding 43.56 points or 1.4 per cent.

 

Government & Economy

How have industries been affected by the virus outbreak?

Hong Kong medical staff strike for third day as locally transmitted virus cases rise

ICA to stop accepting Malaysian 'group passport' from January next year

Top Democrat Pelosi rips up Trump speech

CAREhab 2020 postponed to July due to virus outbreak

Bank of Japan deputy governor says vigilant against coronavirus impact on global trade

BREAKING

Feb 5, 2020 06:26 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares extend gains as Chinese stimulus lifts sentiment

THE STI finished at 3,200.13, adding 43.56 points or 1.4 per cent.

Feb 5, 2020 05:50 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.99...

Feb 5, 2020 05:30 PM
Government & Economy

How have industries been affected by the virus outbreak?

Catch up on our latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.

Feb 5, 2020 04:52 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets ahead at open

[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Wednesday, with investor sentiment buoyed by...

Feb 5, 2020 04:39 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end higher

[HONG KONG] Shares in Hong Kong and mainland China rose again Wednesday, tracking a strong lead from Wall Street as...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly