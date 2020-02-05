Although Singapore’s monetary policy stance remains unchanged, the MAS says there is room within the current policy band to accommodate another easing, if economic conditions weaken from the coronavirus spread.

ALTHOUGH Singapore’s monetary policy stance remains unchanged, there is room within the current policy band to accommodate another easing, if economic conditions weaken from the coronavirus spread.

THE COE price for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at S$30,010, down from S$35,010 two weeks ago while COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at S$30,890, down from S$37,705.

THE current Prudential Singapore CEO, Wilfred Blackburn, is taking on the role as regional CEO, Insurance Growth Markets, and will be based in Hong Kong.

UNIT sizes range from 269 to 5,609 square feet (sq ft), making up a total strata area of about 19,787 sq ft and the units can be bought individually or collectively, with the smallest unit priced at about S$1.2 million.

THIS is because the two industries generate the majority of their revenue from foreign visitors, Moody's said in a report on Wednesday.

UOB Kay Hian has initiated coverage on Food Empire Holdings, a manufacturer of instant coffee and snacks, with a "buy" call and a target price of S$0.89, citing that shares were trading at a "huge bargain" given its global footprint.

THE STI finished at 3,200.13, adding 43.56 points or 1.4 per cent.