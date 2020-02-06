THE Ministry of Law and the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) on Thursday announced that it will allow for the exemption of publicly-listed housing developers with a "substantial connection to Singapore" from the Qualifying Certificate (QC) regime.

Publicly-listed S’pore developers to be exempted from QC regime

THIS is an answered prayer for publicly-listed developers which have for a long time bemoaned the fact that they are subject to stringent timelines and penalties like their foreign counterparts, despite the fact that they are local firms.

Sungei Kadut will pioneer the future of manufacturing in Singapore: Chan Chun Sing

ANNOUNCING the plans on Thursday morning, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said Sungei Kadut Eco-District will anchor new growth industries, such as agri-tech and environmental tech.

US, Singapore support cross-border data transfer by financial services firms

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the US Treasury, in a joint statement on Thursday, supported the case for cross-border data transfer by financial services firms without the need for data localisation, as long as financial regulators have access to data needed for regulatory and supervisory purposes.

Temasek leads new round of funding for French veterinary pharma firm

TEMASEK had in June 2014 made an equity investment in Ceva, which specialises in the research, development, production and marketing of products and vaccines for companion animals, ruminants, swine and poultry.

Schroders, Ferd among new investors in startup generator Antler

THE Singapore-founded company has raised over US$75 million in capital over the past six months following the latest investments.

Broker's take: DBS upgrades ComfortDelGro to 'buy' on valuation grounds

FOLLOWING a 10 per cent slide in ComfortDelGro shares this year due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, DBS Group Research has upgraded the transport operator to "buy" on valuation grounds, but lowered its price target to S$2.45.

The STI today

Singapore shares extend rally as virus worries begin to fade

THE STI finished 31.42 points or 1 per cent higher at 3,231.55.