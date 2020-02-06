You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Feb 06, 2020 - 6:30 PM

THE Ministry of Law and the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) on Thursday announced that it will allow for the exemption of publicly-listed housing developers with a "substantial connection to Singapore" from the Qualifying Certificate (QC) regime.
Publicly-listed S'pore developers to be exempted from QC regime

THIS is an answered prayer for publicly-listed developers which have for a long time bemoaned the fact that they are subject to stringent timelines and penalties like their foreign counterparts, despite the fact that they are local firms.

 

 

Sungei Kadut will pioneer the future of manufacturing in Singapore: Chan Chun Sing

ANNOUNCING the plans on Thursday morning, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said Sungei Kadut Eco-District will anchor new growth industries, such as agri-tech and environmental tech. 

US, Singapore support cross-border data transfer by financial services firms

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the US Treasury, in a joint statement on Thursday, supported the case for cross-border data transfer by financial services firms without the need for data localisation, as long as financial regulators have access to data needed for regulatory and supervisory purposes.

Temasek leads new round of funding for French veterinary pharma firm

TEMASEK had in June 2014 made an equity investment in Ceva, which specialises in the research, development, production and marketing of products and vaccines for companion animals, ruminants, swine and poultry.

Schroders, Ferd among new investors in startup generator Antler

THE Singapore-founded company has raised over US$75 million in capital over the past six months following the latest investments. 

Broker's take: DBS upgrades ComfortDelGro to 'buy' on valuation grounds

FOLLOWING a 10 per cent slide in ComfortDelGro shares this year due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, DBS Group Research has upgraded the transport operator to "buy" on valuation grounds, but lowered its price target to S$2.45.

Singapore shares extend rally as virus worries begin to fade

THE STI finished 31.42 points or 1 per cent higher at 3,231.55.

 

Indonesia warns of US$4b hit to tourism if virus disruption extended

China to halve tariffs on some US imports as virus risks grow

Container logistics sector to get productivity boost with e-payment solution

Impact of novel coronavirus to be larger but shorter-lived than Sars: StanChart economists

Philippines central bank chief says better to cut rates soon

Shortage rumours spark toilet paper panic buying in Hong Kong

Feb 6, 2020 06:24 PM
Singapore shares extend rally as virus worries begin to fade

THE STI finished 31.42 points or 1 per cent higher at 3,231.55.

Feb 6, 2020 05:57 PM
Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 15.98...

Feb 6, 2020 05:40 PM
Publicly listed S'pore developers to be exempted from QC regime: MinLaw, SLA

THE Ministry of Law and the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) on Thursday announced that it will allow for the...

Feb 6, 2020 04:34 PM
Hong Kong: Stocks extend rally to finish higher

[HONG KONG] Stocks surged across Hong Kong and mainland China on Thursday, tracking a Wall Street surge as investors...

Feb 6, 2020 04:28 PM
Europe: Stocks up at open

[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Thursday, extending a global rally as traders...

