Singapore authorities on Friday evening raised their risk assessment of the 2019 novel coronavirus from Yellow to Orange, the second highest level..

Singapore raises risk alert for novel coronavirus to Orange

MAKING the announcement at a press conference, Gan Kim Yong, Health Minister and co-chair of a multi-ministry task force set up to combat the virus, said this comes as the ministry has not been able to establish any link to previous cases or travel history to mainland China for Case 29, which was revealed on Feb 6, despite two days of investigations.

Companies to add S$17.3b in value, 21,700 in jobs from Enterprise Singapore help in 2019

SINGAPORE companies could create S$17.3 billion in value added, with the support they got in 2019 from government agency Enterprise Singapore (ESG) - or 69 per cent more than the value added in 2018.

DBS downgrades Singapore's GDP forecast on potential virus impact

DBS Group Research has lowered its growth forecast for Singapore’s 2020 real gross domestic product (GDP) to 0.9 per cent, from 1.4 per cent previously.

Singtel Innov8, other telcos invest in blockchain startup Clear

SINGTEL Innov8, the venture capital arm of Singtel, has participated in the US$13 million Series A funding round for blockchain-based startup Clear, which builds business-to-business networks for contract management, settlements and payments.

ThaiBev's liquor units fork out 1b baht for Thai property firm with land plots

LIQUOR producer Red Bull Distillery (1988) Co and two other subsidiaries of Thai Beverage Public Company (ThaiBev) have together acquired the entire stake in Sub Permpoon 8 Co for 1.03 billion baht (S$45.8 million).

Frasers Property unit sets up A$2b multicurrency debt issuance programme

Under the programme, the issuer - Frasers Property AHL - may offer notes and perpetual securities in Australian dollars or any other currency that is agreed on between dealers of the programme and the issuer.

Singapore shares slide 1.6% on Friday but still up on the week

THE Straits Times Index finished at 3,181.48, sliding 50.07 points or 1.6 per cent.