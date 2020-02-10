You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Feb 10, 2020 - 6:30 PM

United Overseas Bank (UOB) has closed two banking outlets in Shanghai and Beijing, and separately shut its commercial banking centre in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong until Feb 14 as precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: REUTERS

UOB shuts select bank locations in China amid virus outbreak; Singapore financial centre on alert

UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) has closed two banking outlets in Shanghai and Beijing, and separately shut its commercial banking centre in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong until Feb 14 as precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

 

 

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

 

Airlines face growth warning as virus curtails Singapore Airshow

ASIAN airlines face "drastic" cuts in their planned growth because of the coronavirus crisis, an industry group warned, adding gloom to an already depleted Singapore Airshow, as more companies scaled back plans on Monday.

honestbee suspends habitat business due to coronavirus outbreak

THE suspension, which kicked in on Monday, will last till Feb 23 and may be extended if necessary, said honestbee.

Ride-hailing firms in Singapore step up measures to guard against virus outbreak

GRAB suspended its carpooling service GrabShare from Feb 9 to minimise contact between individuals, and is also advising drivers of its GrabHitch car-hitch service against picking up multiple riders per trip.

ST Engineering wins new orders for aircraft conversion

ST Engineering said on Monday that it has secured two new orders for the A321 passenger-to-freighter (P2F) aircraft conversion from US-based aircraft leasing company BBAM.

2 in 5 will only consider 'popular and successful' digibanks in Singapore: PwC poll

IN PwC’s digital banking customer insights study, over 70 per cent of 18 to 39 year-olds and some 70 per cent of customers in the high-income bracket indicated that they were “very interested” or “interested” in opening a digital bank account.

Singapore shares continue drop as virus spread weighs on sentiment

THE STI opened the week 1.3 per cent lower but managed to claw back some of those losses to end Monday’s session at 3,231.55, down 31.42 points or 1 per cent.
 

 

 

Philippines moves to cancel top broadcaster's franchise

Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing gives HK$100m to Wuhan

Britain 'reasonably confident' of US trade deal despite Huawei concerns

Virus outbreak to hit Asia's semiconductor industry in Feb and March: Citi

Indonesia Q4 current account deficit widens to 2.84%

Australia, Indonesia move to implement trade deal

Feb 10, 2020 06:26 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares continue drop as virus spread weighs on sentiment

ASIAN equity markets continued their slide to start the week, with investors keeping a close eye on developments of...

Feb 10, 2020 06:04 PM
Companies & Markets

InnoTek, Aoxin Q&M shutter some China operations amid virus outbreak

MAINBOARD-LISTED precision metal part maker InnoTek has had to close some of its subsidiary Mansfield Group's six...

Feb 10, 2020 05:41 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 11.69...

Feb 10, 2020 04:52 PM
Banking & Finance

Discontent grows among HSBC workers as business review looms

[LONDON] A survey of HSBC Holdings Plc's 237,000 staff has highlighted falling morale as employees brace themselves...

Feb 10, 2020 04:38 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks lose ground at open

[LONDON] European stock markets dipped at the start of trading on Monday, after more Asian losses on fears over the...

