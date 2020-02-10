United Overseas Bank (UOB) has closed two banking outlets in Shanghai and Beijing, and separately shut its commercial banking centre in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong until Feb 14 as precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Stories you might have missed

UOB shuts select bank locations in China amid virus outbreak; Singapore financial centre on alert

UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) has closed two banking outlets in Shanghai and Beijing, and separately shut its commercial banking centre in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong until Feb 14 as precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Airlines face growth warning as virus curtails Singapore Airshow

ASIAN airlines face "drastic" cuts in their planned growth because of the coronavirus crisis, an industry group warned, adding gloom to an already depleted Singapore Airshow, as more companies scaled back plans on Monday.

honestbee suspends habitat business due to coronavirus outbreak

THE suspension, which kicked in on Monday, will last till Feb 23 and may be extended if necessary, said honestbee.

Ride-hailing firms in Singapore step up measures to guard against virus outbreak

GRAB suspended its carpooling service GrabShare from Feb 9 to minimise contact between individuals, and is also advising drivers of its GrabHitch car-hitch service against picking up multiple riders per trip.

ST Engineering wins new orders for aircraft conversion

ST Engineering said on Monday that it has secured two new orders for the A321 passenger-to-freighter (P2F) aircraft conversion from US-based aircraft leasing company BBAM.

2 in 5 will only consider 'popular and successful' digibanks in Singapore: PwC poll

IN PwC’s digital banking customer insights study, over 70 per cent of 18 to 39 year-olds and some 70 per cent of customers in the high-income bracket indicated that they were “very interested” or “interested” in opening a digital bank account.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares continue drop as virus spread weighs on sentiment

THE STI opened the week 1.3 per cent lower but managed to claw back some of those losses to end Monday’s session at 3,231.55, down 31.42 points or 1 per cent.

