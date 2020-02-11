You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 6:30 PM

doc798ov2noudkv23s5l7_doc795jp81ejpv8k7jacjr.jpg
Visitor arrivals to Singapore may fall by 25 to 30 per cent this year due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, after four straight years of growth in arrivals and receipts, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) at its annual year-in-review on Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

Stories you might have missed

Singapore tourist arrivals may fall 25-30% due to virus outbreak: STB

WHILE hard to estimate, the decline in receipts is likely to be “roughly in line” with the decline in arrivals, said STB chief executive Keith Tan.

 

 

SEE ALSO

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

 

JTC signs S$500m in deals at Singapore Airshow 2020

JTC Corporation signed S$500 million worth of agreements at the Singapore Airshow 2020 on Tuesday with aerospace companies that will be expanding their operations in Singapore over the next five years.

IT Show, two other events in Singapore postponed amid virus outbreak

IN light of uncertainties from the novel coronavirus outbreak, the organiser of Singapore's IT Show, Food & Beverage Fair and BuildTech Asia/Cargonow has postponed the three events until further notice.

ST Engineering secures nacelle maintenance contract from Qantas

UNDER the agreement, ST Engineering will provide nacelle maintenance services to the airline's Boeing 737-800 and Airbus A330 fleet, starting from this year.

Singapore condo resale prices edge up in January: SRX

CONDOMINIUM resale prices were up 0.5 per cent compared to December. Year on year (y-o-y), prices increased 2.3 per cent.

Digital telco startup Circles.Life bags funding from Warburg Pincus

THE startup did not divulge the investment sum, but injections from growth investor Warburg Pincus typically extend to a few hundred million US dollars, according to data from CrunchBase.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares rebound after strong session overnight on Wall St

THE Straits Times Index clawed back most of Monday’s losses to close 12.42 points or 0.4 per cent higher at 3,175.57.

 

 

Government & Economy

WHO says Coronavirus emergency 'holds a very grave threat' for world

The continuing impact of the novel coronavirus

Taiwan says advises against Hong Kong, Macau travel

Fed chief Powell likely to give Congress largely positive economic update

Singapore properties affected by the novel coronavirus

Hopes crisis nearly over as rains forecast to douse more Australia wildfires

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 11, 2020 06:27 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares rebound after strong session overnight on Wall St

SIMILAR to the previous week, Asian equities recovered from Monday's slide after a strong showing on Wall Street,...

Feb 11, 2020 06:14 PM
Banking & Finance

World Bank chief: some development banks worsening poor country debt burdens

[WASHINGTON] World Bank President David Malpass on Monday chided other development banks for lending too quickly to...

Feb 11, 2020 06:12 PM
Companies & Markets

S'pore-listed firms warn of supply, shipment delays amid virus outbreak

MORE casualties have emerged among the Singapore-listed companies with plants in China, which is battling the...

Feb 11, 2020 06:06 PM
Consumer

Mastercard wins approval to enter China's US$27t market

[BEIJING] Mastercard won approval to set up a bank card clearing business in China, gaining access to a US$27...

Feb 11, 2020 06:01 PM
Companies & Markets

Jardine Cycle & Carriage loses Cycle & Carriage Bintang privatisation bid

REGIONAL automotive dealer Jardine Cycle & Carriage's bid to privatise its Malaysian arm was stymied at a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
BT Asean
weekly