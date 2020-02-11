Visitor arrivals to Singapore may fall by 25 to 30 per cent this year due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, after four straight years of growth in arrivals and receipts, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) at its annual year-in-review on Tuesday.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore tourist arrivals may fall 25-30% due to virus outbreak: STB

WHILE hard to estimate, the decline in receipts is likely to be “roughly in line” with the decline in arrivals, said STB chief executive Keith Tan.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

JTC signs S$500m in deals at Singapore Airshow 2020

JTC Corporation signed S$500 million worth of agreements at the Singapore Airshow 2020 on Tuesday with aerospace companies that will be expanding their operations in Singapore over the next five years.

IT Show, two other events in Singapore postponed amid virus outbreak

IN light of uncertainties from the novel coronavirus outbreak, the organiser of Singapore's IT Show, Food & Beverage Fair and BuildTech Asia/Cargonow has postponed the three events until further notice.

ST Engineering secures nacelle maintenance contract from Qantas

UNDER the agreement, ST Engineering will provide nacelle maintenance services to the airline's Boeing 737-800 and Airbus A330 fleet, starting from this year.

Singapore condo resale prices edge up in January: SRX

CONDOMINIUM resale prices were up 0.5 per cent compared to December. Year on year (y-o-y), prices increased 2.3 per cent.

Digital telco startup Circles.Life bags funding from Warburg Pincus

THE startup did not divulge the investment sum, but injections from growth investor Warburg Pincus typically extend to a few hundred million US dollars, according to data from CrunchBase.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares rebound after strong session overnight on Wall St

THE Straits Times Index clawed back most of Monday’s losses to close 12.42 points or 0.4 per cent higher at 3,175.57.