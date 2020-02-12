You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Singapore retail takings fall 3.4% in December with drop in motor vehicle sales
TOTAL sales value for the month was S$4.2 billion, of which 6.8 per cent came from online sales.
GIC buys LG Twin Towers in Beijing for more than 8b yuan
LOCATED in the Guomao central business district in Beijing, China, the integrated development comprises two Grade-A office towers and a retail podium.
UOB sets aside S$3b as ‘relief assistance’ to SMEs
The bank’s so-dubbed relief measures would enable those affected companies - which to be clear, refer to those with good track records and who have been servicing their repayments promptly - to have more flexibility in their cash flow management.
John Lim's family office, ARA, Straits Trading to offer S$5m in loans to help SMEs amid outbreak
STARTING Feb 15, local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will be able to apply for loans of up to S$50,000 for up to a period of six months, through online crowdfunding platform Minterest.
Condo and HDB rents rise in January on lower volume; virus outbreak may hit leasings
RENTS of private apartments and condominiums climbed 0.9 per cent month on month, after dipping 0.5 per cent in December.
Startups get access to NIUM's tech infrastructure through developer lab BOLT
THROUGH the 26-week programme, called BOLT, startups can build their own fintech products based on NIUM’s existing technology platform.
Corporate earnings
- First Sponsor Q4 profit up 63% to S$94.9m
- Prime US Reit Q4 DPU of 1.77 US cents, 9% above IPO forecast
The STI today
Singapore shares jump 1.5% as coronavirus fears turn the corner
Investors were in an especially buoyant mood, sending the Straits Times Index (STI) on a steady advance to finish 47.80 points or 1.5 per cent higher to 3,223.37 on Wednesday.