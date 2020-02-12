You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Feb 12, 2020 - 6:49 PM

Singapore retail sales ended 2019 on a weak note, down 3.4 per cent year on year in December as motor vehicle sales plummeted
Singapore retail takings fall 3.4% in December with drop in motor vehicle sales

TOTAL sales value for the month was S$4.2 billion, of which 6.8 per cent came from online sales.

 

 

GIC buys LG Twin Towers in Beijing for more than 8b yuan

LOCATED in the Guomao central business district in Beijing, China, the integrated development comprises two Grade-A office towers and a retail podium.

 

UOB sets aside S$3b as ‘relief assistance’ to SMEs

The bank’s so-dubbed relief measures would enable those affected companies - which to be clear, refer to those with good track records and who have been servicing their repayments promptly - to have more flexibility in their cash flow management.

John Lim's family office, ARA, Straits Trading to offer S$5m in loans to help SMEs amid outbreak

STARTING Feb 15, local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will be able to apply for loans of up to S$50,000 for up to a period of six months, through online crowdfunding platform Minterest. 

Condo and HDB rents rise in January on lower volume; virus outbreak may hit leasings

RENTS of private apartments and condominiums climbed 0.9 per cent month on month, after dipping 0.5 per cent in December.

Startups get access to NIUM's tech infrastructure through developer lab BOLT

THROUGH the 26-week programme, called BOLT, startups can build their own fintech products based on NIUM’s existing technology platform.

Singapore shares jump 1.5% as coronavirus fears turn the corner

Investors were in an especially buoyant mood, sending the Straits Times Index (STI) on a steady advance to finish 47.80 points or 1.5 per cent higher to 3,223.37 on Wednesday.

 

 

Coronavirus: 3 new cases in Singapore - 2 from Grace Assembly of God church, 1 from DBS

Coronavirus cases fall, experts disagree over whether peak is near

Indonesia says won't repatriate hundreds of IS recruits

Singapore retail takings fall 3.4% in December with drop in motor vehicle sales

Australia's 'black summer' provides glimmer of hope for climate policy action

Malaysia's Q4 economic growth slumps to decade-low, virus to hit Q1

Feb 12, 2020 06:50 PM
Vicom posts 18% fall in FY2019 net profit of S$28.4m despite revenue rise

MAINBOARD-LISTED vehicle inspection company Vicom, a subsidiary of transport operator ComfortDelGro Corp, saw its...

Feb 12, 2020 06:45 PM
[SINGAPORE] There are three more confirmed cases of the coronavirus here, bringing the total number of those who...

Feb 12, 2020 06:26 PM
Singapore shares jump 1.5% as novel coronavirus fears ease

THE region's equity markets continued to bounce back from their early-week losses as investors focused on picking up...

Feb 12, 2020 06:25 PM
Singapore-based Aviation plc exercises purchase rights for two ATR aircraft

REGIONAL aircraft manufacturer ATR said on Wednesday that Singapore-based aircraft leasing company Aviation plc has...

Feb 12, 2020 06:12 PM
Tai Sin Electric nearly doubles H1 earnings to S$8.11 million

CABLE and wire manufacturer Tai Sin Electric saw its earnings nearly double in the first half, thanks to a spike in...

