Singapore retail sales ended 2019 on a weak note, down 3.4 per cent year on year in December as motor vehicle sales plummeted

Stories you might have missed

Singapore retail takings fall 3.4% in December with drop in motor vehicle sales

TOTAL sales value for the month was S$4.2 billion, of which 6.8 per cent came from online sales.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

GIC buys LG Twin Towers in Beijing for more than 8b yuan

LOCATED in the Guomao central business district in Beijing, China, the integrated development comprises two Grade-A office towers and a retail podium.

UOB sets aside S$3b as ‘relief assistance’ to SMEs

The bank’s so-dubbed relief measures would enable those affected companies - which to be clear, refer to those with good track records and who have been servicing their repayments promptly - to have more flexibility in their cash flow management.

John Lim's family office, ARA, Straits Trading to offer S$5m in loans to help SMEs amid outbreak

STARTING Feb 15, local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will be able to apply for loans of up to S$50,000 for up to a period of six months, through online crowdfunding platform Minterest.

Condo and HDB rents rise in January on lower volume; virus outbreak may hit leasings

RENTS of private apartments and condominiums climbed 0.9 per cent month on month, after dipping 0.5 per cent in December.

Startups get access to NIUM's tech infrastructure through developer lab BOLT

THROUGH the 26-week programme, called BOLT, startups can build their own fintech products based on NIUM’s existing technology platform.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares jump 1.5% as coronavirus fears turn the corner

Investors were in an especially buoyant mood, sending the Straits Times Index (STI) on a steady advance to finish 47.80 points or 1.5 per cent higher to 3,223.37 on Wednesday.