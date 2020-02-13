You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Feb 13, 2020 - 6:34 PM

doc799pxl8vz4ls2fg8905_doc77gdsrxbveao7iewju3.jpg
DBS Group reported a 14 per cent boost in net profit to S$1.51 billion for the fourth quarter from compared with a year ago, on the back of broad-based business momentum
PHOTO: REUTERS

Stories you might have missed

DBS sees 1-2% revenue impact in 2020 on Covid-19 outbreak

THIS comes as DBS Group on Thursday reported a 14 per cent boost in net profit to S$1.51 billion for the fourth quarter from a year ago on the back of broad-based business momentum, a notch higher than market expectations.

 

 

SEE ALSO

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

 

Singtel Q3 profit down 23.8% to S$627.2m

THIS was due mainly to weaker enterprise performance and the final settlement of a gain on the Airtel Africa pre-initial public offering investment, as well as lower exceptional gains compared with the previous year.

Outbreak poses near-term downside risks to Singapore's retail, industrial markets: Colliers

BASED on Colliers' research, both the retail and industry property markets in Singapore showed signs of bottoming and will likely continue to stabilise into 2020 but downside risks persist and any recovery will likely be marginal, particularly for the retail property market.

Singapore F&B industry group seeks rental rebates to ride out Covid-19 storm

THE food and beverage (F&B) association told media on Thursday it had sent written requests early this week to 24 landlords, seeking rental rebates to help them cope with the sharp decline in business.

CapitaLand rolls out S$10m marketing plan, shorter hours to help retailers amid outbreak

RETAILERS operating at over 3,500 stores across CapitaLand malls in Singapore will receive customised support from the company based on their specific needs and trades, to help alleviate any impact from the Covid-19 outbreak.

LTA awards 3 contracts worth S$596m for future Jurong Region Line

THE largest contract, valued at S$226.6 million, was awarded to Sembcorp Design and Construction, a wholly-owned subsidiary of property and construction group Chip Eng Seng.

The STI today

Singapore shares slip as Covid-19 cases in Hubei surge

THE STI finished at 3,220.09, dipping 3.28 points or 0.1 per cent.

 

 

Government & Economy

As China needs virus masks, phone and diaper makers fill void

China replaces head of its Hong Kong and Macau affairs office

China removes party chief of virus epicentre province: state media

44 more coronavirus cases on Japan ship: health minister

Hong Kong extends suspension of schools till at least March 16

Australian central bank says not obsessed with getting inflation back to target in a hurry

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 13, 2020 06:26 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares slip as Covid-19 cases surge in Hubei province

THE STI finished at 3,220.09, dipping 3.28 points or 0.1 per cent.

Feb 13, 2020 06:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Silverlake Axis posts 21.8% drop in Q2 net profit to RM52.8m

MAINBOARD-LISTED business software company Silverlake Axis saw a drop in its second-quarter earnings despite higher...

Feb 13, 2020 05:48 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 3.78...

Feb 13, 2020 04:43 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets slide at open

[LONDON] European stock markets slid in opening deals on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.8...

Feb 13, 2020 04:38 PM
Real Estate

Outbreak poses near-term downside risks to Singapore's retail, industrial markets: Colliers

THE escalating Covid-19 outbreak that has killed more than 1,300 people and infected over 60,000 at last count poses...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly