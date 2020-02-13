DBS Group reported a 14 per cent boost in net profit to S$1.51 billion for the fourth quarter from compared with a year ago, on the back of broad-based business momentum

DBS sees 1-2% revenue impact in 2020 on Covid-19 outbreak

THIS comes as DBS Group on Thursday reported a 14 per cent boost in net profit to S$1.51 billion for the fourth quarter from a year ago on the back of broad-based business momentum, a notch higher than market expectations.

Singtel Q3 profit down 23.8% to S$627.2m

THIS was due mainly to weaker enterprise performance and the final settlement of a gain on the Airtel Africa pre-initial public offering investment, as well as lower exceptional gains compared with the previous year.

Outbreak poses near-term downside risks to Singapore's retail, industrial markets: Colliers

BASED on Colliers' research, both the retail and industry property markets in Singapore showed signs of bottoming and will likely continue to stabilise into 2020 but downside risks persist and any recovery will likely be marginal, particularly for the retail property market.

Singapore F&B industry group seeks rental rebates to ride out Covid-19 storm

THE food and beverage (F&B) association told media on Thursday it had sent written requests early this week to 24 landlords, seeking rental rebates to help them cope with the sharp decline in business.

CapitaLand rolls out S$10m marketing plan, shorter hours to help retailers amid outbreak

RETAILERS operating at over 3,500 stores across CapitaLand malls in Singapore will receive customised support from the company based on their specific needs and trades, to help alleviate any impact from the Covid-19 outbreak.

LTA awards 3 contracts worth S$596m for future Jurong Region Line

THE largest contract, valued at S$226.6 million, was awarded to Sembcorp Design and Construction, a wholly-owned subsidiary of property and construction group Chip Eng Seng.

Singapore shares slip as Covid-19 cases in Hubei surge

THE STI finished at 3,220.09, dipping 3.28 points or 0.1 per cent.