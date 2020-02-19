You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Feb 19, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Hyflux has received a letter from Longview International Holdings expressing its interest in investing in the troubled water treatment firm with a joint venture (JV) partner.
Another potential Hyflux investor emerges; Utico says will consider 'soft landing'

HYFLUX has received a letter from Longview International Holdings expressing its interest in investing in the troubled water treatment firm with a joint venture (JV) partner.

 

 

Prudential offers S$500 cash to those quarantined, defers SME premiums amid outbreak

LIFE insurer Prudential Singapore on Wednesday introduced a S$1.5 million relief package for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and individuals affected by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Trendlines' fund makes US$1.6m investment in seed-breeding business

CATALIST-LISTED startup incubator Trendlines Group has formed a new fund to invest in seed-breeding technology firm Equinom. 

Car COEs rebound while others continue to slide

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at $32,999, up from $30,010. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at $32,889, up from $30,890.

Keppel rated triple-A in MSCI ESG ranking

KEPPEL said it is ranked among the top 11 per cent of industrial conglomerates based on ESG criteria in the MSCI All Country World Index, which is MSCI’s flagship global equity index covering more than 3,000 constituents.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares add 0.5% on Wednesday, snapping 4-sessions of losses

The Straits Times Index (STI) was from up from the opening bell, gaining as much as 0.7 per cent up before settling at 3,213.71. 

 

 

Government & Economy

Their market shut, traders in China's Silicon Valley do business from bags

China's virus-hit industrial cities start to ease transport curbs, restore production

Vietnam looks to more than double power generation capacity by 2030

Foreign visitors to Japan fall for 4th straight month in January

Indonesia proposes to tax sweet drinks, polluting cars, plastic

MOM warns employers not to send healthy workers to hospitals for Covid-19 test

Feb 19, 2020 06:25 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares snap 4 sessions of losses, rise 0.5% on Wednesday

SINGAPORE equities managed to snap a four-session run of losses on Wednesday in what turned out to be a largely...

Feb 19, 2020 06:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Hard to meet product delivery schedules due to Covid-19: Valuetronics

VALUETRONICS said on Wednesday that its factories at Huizhou in China's Guangdong province resumed operations this...

Feb 19, 2020 05:39 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 2.92...

Feb 19, 2020 05:24 PM
Garage

Grab, Chubb offer free Covid-19 insurance benefit to drivers, delivery workers

RIDE-HAILING giant Grab and insurer Chubb are teaming up to provide drivers and food delivery service providers with...

Feb 19, 2020 05:14 PM
Garage

Talent investor Entrepreneur First unveils latest batch of deep techs

TALENT investor Entrepreneur First has unveiled its sixth cohort of 19 deep tech startups from Singapore, Bangalore...

