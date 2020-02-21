You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Feb 21, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Swept into fresh uncertainty from the virus outbreak, Singapore banks are cautious over the next three to six months, with about 10 per cent of their total loan portfolio seen to be exposed to vulnerable sectors for now.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Singapore banks see 10% of portfolio vulnerable to virus outbreak impact

SWEPT into fresh uncertainty from the virus outbreak, Singapore banks are cautious over the next three to six months, with about 10 per cent of their total loan portfolio seen to be exposed to vulnerable sectors for now.

DBS prices US$1b perp deal at 3.3%, first callable in 2025

THE coupon rate of 3.3 per cent is said to be the lowest for any AT1 US dollar deal done in the world.

SIAS and its advisers to remain independent, let Hyflux PnP holders 'decide for themselves'

THE Securities Investors Association (Singapore), or SIAS, and its advisers will not be swayed by statements made to incentivise them to promote Utico’s rescue package for Hyflux.

UOL to pass property tax rebates on to tenants at its 3 malls

PROPERTY developer UOL Group said on Friday that it is passing "all the savings from the property tax rebate" announced in Budget 2020 on to retail tenants at its three shopping malls - United Square, Velocity@Novena Square and Kinex.

Bukit Sembawang sells nearly two-thirds of homes at Luxus Hills' final phase

REAL estate developer Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited on Friday said it has sold 25 out of the 39 units at the Luxus Hills (Contemporary Collection) following private previews.

Singapore shares fall 0.6% on Friday as Covid-19 weighs on sentiment

THE Singapore stock market continued its retreat on Friday, with the Straits Times Index dropping 17.65 points or 0.55 per cent to close at 3,181.03.

 

Malaysia probes dozens over virus misinformation

Panic buying inflation tipped to fade as virus hammers demand

Industry 4.0 tradeshow in Singapore renewed for further 5 years

Japan to limit foreign ownership in 12 sectors: sources

Coronavirus weakens job market for record number of China graduates

Coronavirus widens Hong Kong anger at government, China

Feb 21, 2020 06:22 PM
Singapura Finance posts 3.1% dip in 2019 net profit of S$7.5m

FINANCE company Singapura Finance made a net profit of S$7.5 million in 2019, down 3.1 per cent from 2018, it said...

Feb 21, 2020 06:11 PM
SBS Transit CEO to step down, COO to be acting CEO from March 1

SBS Transit has promoted its chief operating officer (COO) Cheng Siak Kian to acting chief executive officer (CEO...

Feb 21, 2020 05:53 PM
honestbee mulls permanent closure of habitat

EMBATTLED startup honestbee is considering a permanent shutdown of its concept supermarket habitat at Boon Leat...

Feb 21, 2020 05:47 PM
Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 3.78...

Feb 21, 2020 05:41 PM
Singapore shares fall 0.6% on Friday as Covid-19 weighs on sentiment

THE Singapore stock market continued its retreat on Friday, with the Straits Times Index dropping 17.65 points or 0....

