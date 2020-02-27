You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Singapore service sector takings up by 4.6% in Q4 2019
SINGAPORE’S services businesses closed off 2019 with another jump in their takings, helped by a recovery in recreation and personal services spending.
Chinatown's Porcelain Hotel up for sale with S$115m guide price
HOUSED in a row of adjoining conservation shophouses at 46 to 50 Mosque Street, the 99-year leasehold hotel occupies a land area of 10,143 square feet (sq ft) and an estimated gross floor area (GFA) of 38,686 sq ft.
Cloud-kitchen startup Dahmakan raises US$18m in Series B round
MALAYSIA-BASED cloud-kitchen startup Dahmakan on Thursday said it has raised US$18 million in a Series B funding round led by Rakuten Capital.
Pay cuts, voluntary unpaid leave at SATS amid Covid-19
AIRPORT and food services provider SATS has slashed pay for its management team and is letting staff opt for voluntary early retirement and voluntary unpaid leave as pressure mounts from the coronavirus outbreak.
Singapore O&G ex-director charged with cheating
THE former lead independent director of Catalist-listed women’s and children’s healthcare group Singapore O&G (SOG) has been charged with two counts of cheating in relation to an allegedly dishonest deal.
- OCBC to provide abridged Q1, Q3 results
- SIIC Environment Q4 profit dips 11.9%
- PropNex Q4 profit more than quadruples on surge in commission income
- Yanlord ups Q4 profit over 8 times to 2.1b yuan
- HRnetGroup posts 7.1% rise in FY19 profit
- Centurion Q4 earnings rise 38% to S$73.1m
- CSE Global Q4 earnings up 60.1% to S$8.1m
- China Everbright Water FY19 profit rises 23% to HK$833.5m
The STI today
Singapore shares extend losses as Covid-19 contagion fears persist
THE STI finish 5.82 points or 0.2 per cent lower at 3,111.70.