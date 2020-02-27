The services businesses closed off 2019 with another jump in their takings, helped by a recovery in recreation and personal services spending

Singapore service sector takings up by 4.6% in Q4 2019

SINGAPORE’S services businesses closed off 2019 with another jump in their takings, helped by a recovery in recreation and personal services spending.

Chinatown's Porcelain Hotel up for sale with S$115m guide price

HOUSED in a row of adjoining conservation shophouses at 46 to 50 Mosque Street, the 99-year leasehold hotel occupies a land area of 10,143 square feet (sq ft) and an estimated gross floor area (GFA) of 38,686 sq ft.

Cloud-kitchen startup Dahmakan raises US$18m in Series B round

MALAYSIA-BASED cloud-kitchen startup Dahmakan on Thursday said it has raised US$18 million in a Series B funding round led by Rakuten Capital.

Pay cuts, voluntary unpaid leave at SATS amid Covid-19

AIRPORT and food services provider SATS has slashed pay for its management team and is letting staff opt for voluntary early retirement and voluntary unpaid leave as pressure mounts from the coronavirus outbreak.

Singapore O&G ex-director charged with cheating

THE former lead independent director of Catalist-listed women’s and children’s healthcare group Singapore O&G (SOG) has been charged with two counts of cheating in relation to an allegedly dishonest deal.

Singapore shares extend losses as Covid-19 contagion fears persist

THE STI finish 5.82 points or 0.2 per cent lower at 3,111.70.