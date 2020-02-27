You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Feb 27, 2020 - 6:30 PM

The services businesses closed off 2019 with another jump in their takings, helped by a recovery in recreation and personal services spending
Singapore service sector takings up by 4.6% in Q4 2019

SINGAPORE’S services businesses closed off 2019 with another jump in their takings, helped by a recovery in recreation and personal services spending.

 

 

Chinatown's Porcelain Hotel up for sale with S$115m guide price

HOUSED in a row of adjoining conservation shophouses at 46 to 50 Mosque Street, the 99-year leasehold hotel occupies a land area of 10,143 square feet (sq ft) and an estimated gross floor area (GFA) of 38,686 sq ft.
Cloud-kitchen startup Dahmakan raises US$18m in Series B round

MALAYSIA-BASED cloud-kitchen startup Dahmakan on Thursday said it has raised US$18 million in a Series B funding round led by Rakuten Capital.

Pay cuts, voluntary unpaid leave at SATS amid Covid-19

AIRPORT and food services provider SATS has slashed pay for its management team and is letting staff opt for voluntary early retirement and voluntary unpaid leave as pressure mounts from the coronavirus outbreak.

Singapore O&G ex-director charged with cheating

THE former lead independent director of Catalist-listed women’s and children’s healthcare group Singapore O&G (SOG) has been charged with two counts of cheating in relation to an allegedly dishonest deal.

Singapore shares extend losses as Covid-19 contagion fears persist

THE STI finish 5.82 points or 0.2 per cent lower at 3,111.70.

 

Malaysia announces economic package to blunt coronavirus hit

Malaysia's parliament to decide next PM - Mahathir

Governments ramp up preparations for coronavirus pandemic

Japan at 'crossroads' of coronavirus outbreak, expert warns

Taiwan raises epidemic response level to highest on coronavirus concerns

Feb 27, 2020 06:25 PM
WITH little positive news on the Covid-19 front, Singapore equities extended losses on Thursday.

Feb 27, 2020 06:25 PM
Geneva watch fair cancelled due to coronavirus, Baselworld still on

[ZURICH] The Watches & Wonders watch fair in Geneva will not take place this year given the spreading...

Feb 27, 2020 06:17 PM
Malaysia announces economic package to blunt coronavirus hit

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia, in the grip of a political leadership battle, announced a package of measures worth 20...

Feb 27, 2020 06:11 PM
Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 10.40...

Feb 27, 2020 06:11 PM
Malaysia's parliament to decide next PM - Mahathir

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's interim prime minister Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday said the king has decided to call on...

