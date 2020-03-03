Singapore's major landlords should “do their part together” amid the business impact of the Covid-19 outbreak, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing has suggested.

Stories you might have missed

Chan Chun Sing calls on landlords to 'do their part' as tenants clamour for lower rents

“WE should try to give a bit more help to those that are more affected by the downturn caused by the Covid-19. If we can do this all together, we can go past this stronger together,” he said.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Singapore will match business support funds raised by private-sector groups

ENTERPRISE Singapore (ESG) will give up to S$1 million to each support fund set up by trade associations and chambers (TACs) and industry groups, in an initiative launched on Tuesday.

New scheme to get Singapore mid-career professionals into tech-related jobs

A NEW programme will train and place Singapore's professionals aged 40 and above in tech-related jobs, regardless of whether they have a background in infocommunications and technology.

Broker's take: RHB initiates coverage on IREIT Global with 'buy', S$0.92 target price

RHB Research analyst Vijay Natarajan said: "We like IREIT Global – whose office portfolio comprises nine office assets valued at 630 million euros (S$972.4 million) – for its exposure to the resilient German economy and good quality stable tenant profile."

Olam to sell 50% stake in Indonesian sugar JV for more than US$80m

THE buyer - its JV partner Mitr Phol Sugar - had in December 2017 invested US$100 million to take up a 50 per cent stake in Far East Agri.

The STI today

STI registers first gain in five sessions, up 0.4% on Tuesday

THE STI ended 11.84 points or 0.4 per cent higher at 3,019.56.