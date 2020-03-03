You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Mar 03, 2020 - 6:30 PM

AB_mall_030320.jpg
Singapore's major landlords should “do their part together” amid the business impact of the Covid-19 outbreak, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing has suggested.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

Stories you might have missed

Chan Chun Sing calls on landlords to 'do their part' as tenants clamour for lower rents

“WE should try to give a bit more help to those that are more affected by the downturn caused by the Covid-19. If we can do this all together, we can go past this stronger together,” he said.

 

 

SEE ALSO

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

 

Singapore will match business support funds raised by private-sector groups

ENTERPRISE Singapore (ESG) will give up to S$1 million to each support fund set up by trade associations and chambers (TACs) and industry groups, in an initiative launched on Tuesday.

New scheme to get Singapore mid-career professionals into tech-related jobs

A NEW programme will train and place Singapore's professionals aged 40 and above in tech-related jobs, regardless of whether they have a background in infocommunications and technology.

Broker's take: RHB initiates coverage on IREIT Global with 'buy', S$0.92 target price

RHB Research analyst Vijay Natarajan said: "We like IREIT Global – whose office portfolio comprises nine office assets valued at 630 million euros (S$972.4 million)  – for its exposure to the resilient German economy and good quality stable tenant profile."

Olam to sell 50% stake in Indonesian sugar JV for more than US$80m

THE buyer - its JV partner Mitr Phol Sugar - had in December 2017 invested US$100 million to take up a 50 per cent stake in Far East Agri.

The STI today

STI registers first gain in five sessions, up 0.4% on Tuesday

THE STI ended 11.84 points or 0.4 per cent higher at 3,019.56.

 

 

Government & Economy

Singapore to bar new visitors from Iran, northern Italy, South Korea due to Covid-19 worries

Indonesia picks island near Singapore to treat virus patients

Swiss economic growth slows in Q4 as exporters struggle

Slow but steady: China fights to get economy back to work

Pope tests negative for novel coronavirus: Italian newspaper

G7's draft coronavirus statement makes no direct calls for fiscal, monetary support: source

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 3, 2020 06:23 PM
Stocks

STI registers first gain in five sessions, up 0.4% on Tuesday

SINGAPORE equities registered their first positive closing in five sessions as sentiment improved due to...

Mar 3, 2020 05:38 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore to bar new visitors from Iran, northern Italy, South Korea due to Covid-19 worries

NEW visitors with recent travel history to Iran, northern Italy, or South Korea within the last 14 days will not be...

Mar 3, 2020 05:28 PM
Transport

Toyota names new finance chief in executive shake-up

[TOKYO] Toyota Motor Corp named Kenta Kon as its next chief financial officer on Tuesday and said it would scrap...

Mar 3, 2020 05:19 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 11.7...

Mar 3, 2020 04:43 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks fail to sustain early gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index failed to keep up with gains made in the morning after tracking a blistering...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.