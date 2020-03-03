You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Chan Chun Sing calls on landlords to 'do their part' as tenants clamour for lower rents
“WE should try to give a bit more help to those that are more affected by the downturn caused by the Covid-19. If we can do this all together, we can go past this stronger together,” he said.
Singapore will match business support funds raised by private-sector groups
ENTERPRISE Singapore (ESG) will give up to S$1 million to each support fund set up by trade associations and chambers (TACs) and industry groups, in an initiative launched on Tuesday.
New scheme to get Singapore mid-career professionals into tech-related jobs
A NEW programme will train and place Singapore's professionals aged 40 and above in tech-related jobs, regardless of whether they have a background in infocommunications and technology.
Broker's take: RHB initiates coverage on IREIT Global with 'buy', S$0.92 target price
RHB Research analyst Vijay Natarajan said: "We like IREIT Global – whose office portfolio comprises nine office assets valued at 630 million euros (S$972.4 million) – for its exposure to the resilient German economy and good quality stable tenant profile."
Olam to sell 50% stake in Indonesian sugar JV for more than US$80m
THE buyer - its JV partner Mitr Phol Sugar - had in December 2017 invested US$100 million to take up a 50 per cent stake in Far East Agri.
The STI today
STI registers first gain in five sessions, up 0.4% on Tuesday
THE STI ended 11.84 points or 0.4 per cent higher at 3,019.56.